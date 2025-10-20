Alphabet Killer Joseph Naso Stood Innocent Until His Cellmate Blew The Whistle

Joseph Naso, infamously known as the Alphabet Killer, was initially sentenced to death in 2013 for the murders of four women: Roxene Roggasch, Carmen Colon, Pamela Parsons, and Tracy Tafoya. All of these women’s names and last names began with the same letter, earning him the moniker.

Despite overwhelming evidence, Naso refused to plead guilty to the murders, which took place between the 1970s and 1990s. Throughout his trial, he stood innocent, telling the jury that he was “not the monster that killed those women.” At 79, the serial killer became the oldest person to get the death penalty in California.

William A. Noguera reveals the chilling confessions of Alphabet Killer Joseph Naso — and why the world is only now hearing the truth. NEWS ALERT: William Noguera INTERVIEW ON WEDNESDAY / 12 PM EST#deathrow #CrimeNews pic.twitter.com/BvYyQ0elaf — Atlantic Insider (@atlanticinsi) September 8, 2025

In 2009, when he was first arrested, much evidence was discovered at his home, connecting him to the four murders. According to the Independent, police found photos of dead bodies, a journal with a description of the torture of women, and a detailed list of the murders.

In addition, cops also found a handwritten diary at Naso’s California home, listing at least 10 women with places where they were found. Despite all the proof, the Alphabet Killer kept claiming his innocence until his cellmate blew the whistle.

William Noguera spent 10 years with Naso at San Quentin State Prison as part of a program that helps elderly prisoners. After the discovery of the list, Noguera asked him about the 10 victims that were mentioned. However, according to him, the serial killer laughed it off. He said, “They got it all wrong. Yeah, I killed those women, yes. But those aren’t my top, those aren’t my list of 10. Those are my top 10.”

Noguera, who was also a death row inmate, claimed that Naso told him that the real number of his victims is 26. This didn’t sit well with him, so he decided to help the victims get justice. “Naso never knew exactly what I was doing. He often said I asked a lot of questions, but he never imagined I was there, next to him, offering protection, friendship with one goal in mind. And that was to bury him,” said Noguera.

Oxygen’s new series Death Row Confidential: Secrets of a Serial Killer examines the gripping story of convicted killer Joseph Naso, and how a fellow inmate came to connect him to many more cold cases. #OxygenTrueCrimeNews Visit the link for more: https://t.co/F2ik1KgvGd pic.twitter.com/bMPLh8rkOj — Oxygen True Crime (@oxygen) August 19, 2025

The former death row inmate took his job quite seriously. Over the next few years, he documented more than 300 pages of his conversation with Naso. He paid extra attention to enter the dates, places, victims’ names, and where their bodies were dumped. Then he contacted Ken Mains, a retired FBI investigator, who then double-checked all the information provided by Noguera.

“When that checked out, I knew Bill was credible,” said Mains, noting that it was “the biggest evidence dump I’ve ever had at one moment.” Noguera’s claims about Naso having 26 victims also checked out, when the investigators discovered his coin collection with 26 gold coins. Keeping trophies is common behavior among serial killers, and Naso was no exception.

Mains and Noguera worked together to link the serial killer to several cold cases, including the disappearance of Charlotte Cook in 1974, Lynn Ruth Connes in 1976, and more.