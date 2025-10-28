All Pardons May Be Void — Probe Reveals Truth About Autopen Use Under Joe Biden’s Name

According to the recent probe, Joe Biden may not have been aware of the autopen use when he was the president, as speculated earlier. According to republican lawmakers, his mental health declined while he was serving his term. Therefore, lawmakers suspect White House officials of using the autopen without his approval. In this situation, he may not have been in the right mindset to give orders; therefore, anything signed may happen to be “void” now.

There have been claims that everything signed when Joe Biden was the president may have been just a mechanical stamp using the autopen. The GOP-controlled House Oversight Committee has come up with a long-awaited report.

They interviewed several of Biden’s aides, who came up with accusations of how work was being done at the White House. The report also says Biden’s mental health was declining and that the office had found a way to cover up his cognitive decline using an autopen to sign executive orders.

On the other hand, Biden has denied this and said he signed all the documents and made the decision in his right mind. He called the republicans liars.

BREAKING – The House Oversight Committee has declared all of Joe Biden’s autopen pardons and executive actions null and void, releasing a 100-page report calling on the DOJ to launch a full investigation into the legality of Biden’s pardons and executive actions. pic.twitter.com/QRa1xnByFM — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 28, 2025



Moreover, Democrats on the committee have called the probe a waste of time and just a distraction. The report ridicules those who defend Biden’s mental health. Apart from this, it also sheds light on pardons granted during his time, such as to his son Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden’s declining mental health was another reason he had to step down from the presidential race, and Kamala Harris was made the candidate. He had an alarmingly embarrassing interview and debate with Donald Trump.

The report says, “The inner-most circle, or cocoon, of the White House senior staff organised one of the largest scandals in American history, hiding a cognitively failing president and refusing any means of confirmation of such demise.”

Apart from these claims, the report does not have any strong evidence or instances to prove the same. The argument still remains the same if the orders signed using an autopen should be considered invalid.

The report further adds, “Barring evidence of executive actions taken during the Biden presidency showing that President Biden indeed took a particular executive action, the committee deems those actions taken through use of the autopen as void.”

Donald Trump has also speculated about this several times and even ordered an inquiry, calling him the worst president in history. The doubt still remains whether the autopen’s use was just for convenience or was a proof of Biden’s cognitive decline.