White House Bombshell! Report Claims Biden’s Autopen ‘Controlled the Presidency’

A new shocking report claims that Biden relied on the same “autopen signature” to sign multiple White House documents during his first and only term. The report, which was published by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, raised some questions about whether the 82-year-old former President was truly fully aware of what he was authorizing.

“WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY,” the Oversight Project wrote on X (formerly Twitter) before publishing the photos as evidence of their claims. “We gathered every document we could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his presidency,” they wrote, adding, “All used the same autopen signature.” The report also added that the only document that wasn’t signed with the same autopen signature was his announcement of suspending the re-election campaign.

The Oversight Project tried to raise concern about if Biden was truly the one who “ordered the signature of these relevant legal documents” or not. For the unversed, an autopen signature is that which is produced by a machine instead of an authentic signature which is penned by a human hand.

With their claims, the Oversight Project also attached three examples of Joe Biden‘s signature. The evidence includes two executive orders, one of which he signed in 2022, and another one from 2024. Both of the documents showed identical signatures. On the other hand, the photo of the document, which served as the announcement for his drop out from the 2024 presidential race, showed a slightly different signature, indicating it might have been done by Biden himself.

🚨WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY🚨 We gathered every document we could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his presidency. All used the same autopen signature except for the the announcement that the former President was dropping out of the… https://t.co/CC3oJUkNr4 pic.twitter.com/mtNrZsALDu — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) March 6, 2025

Following the shocking revelation, Andrew Bailey, the Republican Missouri Attorney, demanded that the documents should be properly investigated to see if there was some other force behind him. He also accused the former administration of taking “advantage” of Biden’s old age.

Taking to X, Bailey lashed out, “I am demanding the DOJ investigate whether President Biden’s cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval.”

🚨BREAKING: I am demanding the DOJ investigated whether President Biden’s cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval. If true, these executive orders, pardons, and all other actions are unconstitutional and legally void. pic.twitter.com/pOhATRfw2j — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 5, 2025

In addition, he straight up accused the Biden administration of breaking the law, claiming that they shamelessly did it.

“If true, these executive orders, pardons, and all other actions are unconstitutional and legally void,” the Republican attorney further added to his post. On his X account, he also included a letter to the Department of Justice, which unveiled, “There are profound reasons to suspect that Biden’s staff and political allies exploited his mental decline to issue purported presidential orders without his knowing approval.”

Since the Oversight Project report, many have questioned the legitimacy of the documents, while others echoed Bailey’s concerns, demanding a strict investigation.