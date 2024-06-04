Alina Habba Challenged by MSNBC's Katie Phang to Come on Her Show and Defend Trump: 'Would be Insane'

MSNBC host and legal analyst, Katie Phang, extended a standing invitation to Donald Trump's lawyer and legal spokeswoman, Alina Habba, to appear on her show. During a live broadcast on Saturday, June 1, Phang mentioned that Habba had expressed a desire to appear on CNN and MSNBC. In light of the same, Phang dared Habba to appear on her show.

According to Raw Story, Phang said, "Alina, you are welcome to come on my show, any time. You are welcome." Amused by the dare, netizens tweeted their eagerness to watch the two eloquent speakers going at it on national television. User @Barbysimmons92 wrote, "We would LOVE to see this..." Another user, @amys_bus_ticket, echoed, "The volume level and aggression would be insane if these two get together."

Katie is fantastic. She would agree to a debate on Hannity and broadcast in her show too. I would definitely watch that so long as it is live and I don’t have to watch Fox. — Anon Y Mouse (@AnonYMo66156043) June 2, 2024

Others, however, speculated that Habba would be hesitant to assert herself against Phang: "Alina Habba does NOT want to go up against Katie Phang." As the comments poured in, Phang's move received great appreciation. A user, @sausalitohippe, commented, "I love Katie Phang. She’s the best! That’s right throw it right back on them dare them to hear the truth." Chiming in, user @Summerawaits tweeted, "I would LOVE to see Katie outwit Habba."

One of my favorite moments of the Trump trial has been watching the big light shined on @KatiePhang. She is an incredibly authoritative expert who doesn’t bullshit anyone and @MSNBC should continue to expand her role in a huge way. pic.twitter.com/s1hLa7NwAr — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 2, 2024

Earlier this year, in January, MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell sharply criticized Habba, labeling her a leading contender for the 'worst Trump lawyer so far.' The criticism came in light of a courtroom incident. According to Mediaite, during a trial to determine how much Trump would have to pay E. Jean Carroll, who sought $10 million in damages for defamation during his presidency— an amount in addition to the $5 million she was awarded in a previous trial— tensions flared in court when Habba repeatedly demanded a delay, prompting Judge Lewis Kaplan to reprimand her for not adhering to his ruling.

Having Alina Habba on the Katie Phang show would be more than juicy.!...Katie would put her in her place....🔥 — cindy swift ☮️⚖️ (@TweetCindySwift) June 2, 2024

Last week, Habba and Fox News anchor Shannon Bream also got into a heated argument over Habba's unfounded allegations that President Joe Biden was to blame for Trump's hush money/election interference trial. Habba appeared on Fox as the jury was getting ready to pass the verdict and repeated Trump's criticism of the 'un-American' case. She referred to the trial as a 'Biden show' meant to 'distract the American people.' Bream objected to the claims and pointed out that it was a 'state trial,' not a federal one.

Bream argued, “It’s Alvin Bragg. Whether you think there is a political motive for him, it’s not connected to the DOJ. I mean, the feds passed on these election charges.” Habba refuted, "Yeah, the feds passed on this case. Also, [former Manhattan District Attorney] Cyrus Vance passed on this case years ago and Bragg passed on this case. You know when it came back? When he [Trump] decided to run for office.”