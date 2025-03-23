Alec Baldwin’s Marriage in Trouble? Body Language Expert Predicts ‘Splitsville’

The grand opening of Planet Hollywood Times Square turned into an awkward scene when Hilaria Baldwin gave her husband, Alec Baldwin, a piece of her mind during an interview. The two lovebirds were out and about, spreading the word on their TLC reality show, The Baldwins. But when Hilaria talked to the press, she didn’t appreciate Alec chiming in and telling him straight-up, “When I’m talking, you’re not talking.” This little spat, caught on camera, went viral and had everyone buzzing about their relationship status.

Tracy Brown, body language expert, and behavior analyst, took a peek at the footage and said, “The first few seconds are what’s telling. She is showing contempt, trying to cut him out, and he is showing aggression with his chin up like that, looking down on her—literally and figuratively.”

Now, Tracy’s a pro at reading the room, and she’s seen studies that say when you’ve got contempt brewing in a marriage, it’s often a sign of bigger troubles ahead. So, this little tiff has folks questioning if the Baldwins’ love boat might be sailing into stormy waters.

Brown took an exclusive look at the couple’s interactions with Nicki Swift, and what she found was pretty telling. She said, “She turned to the camera with an exasperated look, essentially inviting the audience to side with her.”

Let’s not forget Alec’s part in this. His actions were a big deal, like leaving in the middle of the interview. Traci pointed out, “Him physically stepping away while she continued speaking suggests emotional detachment.”

On top of that, Alec Baldwin kept interrupting her and using playful but dismissive gestures. It made it seem like their relationship wasn’t as equal as it should be.

As the interview went on, Hilaria’s annoyance became harder to miss. When she joked about “just cut him out of the show,” it was probably her way of letting out steam. But Traci thinks that sometimes “humor is often a mask for deeper resentment.”

People on the internet couldn’t help but talk about the little scene between Alec and Hilaria Baldwin. Many folks felt bad for Alec and thought Hilaria’s response was pretty harsh.

Actress Sarah Sansoni also had something to say about it on X, “Hilaria Baldwin emasculates her husband in public. A HUGE rule of mine: always be each other’s biggest fan in public.”

What made this whole thing even more shocking is that they have this TV show on TLC about their perfect family life. So, when people saw this little fight on the red carpet, it was like they were getting a peek behind the curtain, and maybe things weren’t as rosy as they seemed on the show.

The Baldwins have been in the spotlight before for their little tiffs. Back in 2021, Hilaria shared on Instagram (as reported by Newsweek) that Alec had shushed her while she was giving birth to their son Rafael. “He realized he sounded like an a– and cowered,” she recounted.

Their reality show, The Baldwins, has also had its fair share of tense moments. In a recent episode, Alec tried to lighten the mood with some jokes, but Hilaria wasn’t having it. She stopped him and said, “We just cut all that part out when you’re trying to make it silly.”This kind of thing happening more than once makes you wonder if they have some bigger issues with talking to each other beyond just one awkward encounter on the red carpet.

The Baldwins are in a tough spot with their show airing on TLC. This kind of drama is usually what reality TV lives for, but when it hits this close to home, with their marriage being the main topic, it’s not good news for either the show or their relationship.

Tracy Brown worries that Alec and Hilaria’s marriage might not survive if they don’t tackle these issues head-on. She said, “Contempt is a dangerous emotion in a relationship. If they don’t work through these issues, this dynamic won’t end well.”

Only time will tell if this controversy will wake them up and motivate them to work on their issues or push them closer to calling it quits.

You can now catch The Baldwins on TLC on Sundays at 10 PM.