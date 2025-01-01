2025 Reality TV Lineup: 9 Must-Watch Shows, Including Love is Blind and Celebrity Bear Hunt

New year is here and so is the binge-worthy content. Entertainment is about to get a whole lot crazier in 2025 especially if you are a reality show follower as many of your favorite shows are coming back with a brand new season or some about to be your favorite TV shows are going to roll out such as Love is Blind, The Apprentice, and more.

Let’s take a look at 9 reality TV shows that are making their way out in 2025.

Love is Blind

Love is Blind is easily one of the most profitable shows Netflix has produced. The concept is simple – single people are placed in a pod but are not allowed to see each other, only hear. If they form a connection, they will be engaged. Post this, they will spend the next three weeks knowing each other, and their families, and then on D-day, they’ll decide whether they want to go through with this or not.

The German version will air on January 3, and the US version will air on February 14.

Married at First Sight

Get ready to say I do 💍#MAFS | Starts Jan 27 on @Channel9 and @9Now pic.twitter.com/mnNigbq4YU — Married At First Sight (@MarriedAU) December 24, 2024

Everyone knows about Married at First Sight. One of the biggest dating reality shows is making its comeback in 2025. Relationship experts will once again pair people and these singles will get to see their prospective lifelong partner on the day of the wedding itself.

The reality show will kick off on January 27.

Celebrity Bear Hunt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

If you thought that your favorite Man vs. Wild host Bear Grylls was done with adventure, you’re mistaken. Celebrity Bear Hunt is expected to rope in some famous faces who will be left in the wild with Grylls finding them. Upon discovery, the contestant will be eliminated. Bringing years of experience to the table will be Holly Willoughby as the host.

The series will premiere on February 5.

The Apprentice

Getting ready to launch the 19th series coming very soon @bbcapprentice pic.twitter.com/DnbzBIxIiv — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) December 31, 2024

Are you ready to find out who’s the next lucky person to earn Sir Alan Sugar’s mentorship and whopping $250,000 investment? The Apprentice will be rolling out this year, however, no official date for the broadcast has yet been announced. The show has been going on for 18 seasons.

Love Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITV (@itv)

Created by Brent Baker, Mark Busk-Cowley, Tom Gould, and Joe Scarrat, no one can deny the popularity of Love Island. Marking its tenth year, the show will return in 2025 where we will see single people once again taking off to Majorca and finding ‘the one’ during a series of tasks.

The show will start airing on January 13.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here

The show is expected to roll out late in the year, around November. We will once again see celebrities quitting their extravagant lifestyle and going back to the basics. Every participant will contest to become the King or the Queen of the Jungle.

Available on ITV.

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

This is a brand new addition to the vast catalog of Netflix’s dating shows. The series has been greenlit and will premiere this year which will see participants turning something short-term into concrete. The show will be hosted by none other than the dating show veteran Chloe Veitch, who is a legend when it comes to dating shows.

Dancing on Ice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

Dancing on Ice is the poster boy of a television series. Following the success, the show will return on January 12 bringing back Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill, and Christopher Dean to return to their seats as the judges. Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will return as the hosts.

The show will be available on ITV.

The Traitors

With only three seasons in, The Traitors will be returning for the new year’s premiering on the first day itself. We will see an entirely new group of traitors trying to win £120,000, at the Scottish Highlands.