Alec Baldwin Threatens To Snap Trump Impersonator’s Neck After Heckling Goes Too Far

In a recently surfaced video, actor Alec Baldwin was seen threatening comic and Donald Trump impersonator Jason Scoop with physical violence. The incident occurred outside Baldwin’s home in New York, where Scoop, impersonating Trump, heckled him while he was unloading a suitcase from a vehicle.

The now-viral clip begins with Scoop saying, “Alec, it’s your favorite President. Look, Alec, I will offer you a total pardon ’cause I wanna be friends, right? I wanna be friends. I will give you a total pardon for murdering that woman if you kiss the ring.”

Scoop then shows him a ring he has on his finger, and says, “Kiss the ring, Alec. Kiss the big beautiful ring. Come on, Alec. Come on. Look at Alec Baldwin, right? He did that impersonation of me. It was not too hot, not too good. But look, we’re back in office. You (the Democrats) lost. Kamala (Harris) lost. She’s somewhere getting intoxicated.”

Jason Scoop continued, “Look at that suitcase. Unbelievable! Well, Alec, if you don’t want that pardon for murdering that woman in cold blood… You can call it first-degree, you can call it whatever you want, but it was not good. She’s looking down on me right now. Smiling. Happy. ‘Thank you for confronting the man who took me out, who killed me.'”

At this point, Alec Baldwin cut Scoop off and responded, saying, “Now, let me ask you a question. You realize, by the way… Look at me. I want you to look at me. You got a camera on me here? You realize my kids live in this building? But I want you to know something. I want you to be real careful. If this camera wasn’t here, I’d snap your f—–g neck in half and break your f—–g neck right here. You know that, don’t you?”

Just as Baldwin walked back to the vehicle, Jason Scoop went on to heckle him, saying, “Okay, Alec Baldwin. All right, Alec Baldwin. Alec Baldwin, ladies and gentlemen! Class act! Believe me.” A frustrated Baldwin kept telling Scoop to leave, and when the latter continued to test his patience, said, “I’ll take that camera and I’ll shove it up your a–.”

Scoop retorted, saying, “Look, Alec, you don’t want to attack your favorite President, Alec. Look, I love you.” As Baldwin walks away, Scoop walks up to the camera, and says, “He’s got more b—s than (Robert) De Niro, that I can tell you. De Niro ran away. Alec confronted. That’s good. He’s strong, but also he’s weak. ‘Cause he murdered a woman. So, that’s okay, right? Look at this guy.”

To the uninformed, the woman that Scoop keeps referring to in the video is Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer who was accidentally shot by Alec Baldwin during the production of his film, Rust.

Baldwin, while rehearsing for a scene, was unaware that the prop gun he was using carried a live round, and fired at Hutchins, killing her. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter, and after an arduous trial, all charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped in December 2024.