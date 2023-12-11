Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is mourning the loss of her sister, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, who succumbed to stage 4 adrenal carcinoma on Saturday night at the age of 29. The heartbreaking news was shared by the reality star's mother, Mama June Shannon, on Instagram, leaving fans and family devastated.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kris Connor

Also Read: Fans Are Horrified at Honey Boo Boo's Latest Instagram Post Featuring Piles of Dirty Dishes

In a poignant tribute on Instagram, 18-year-old Thompson poured out her emotions, expressing gratitude that her sister waited until she was home to take her last breath. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star described the difficult journey of witnessing her sister's year-long battle against the relentless disease. "Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is," Thompson wrote.

Being famous is hard. You don’t even get time to grieve before having to give the public info.



Alana “Honey Boo-boo” Sister Ana just passed and she updated fans. pic.twitter.com/l9Oil9XZF0 — Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) December 10, 2023

In her heartfelt message, Thompson highlighted the pain Cardwell endured and the family's collective decision to surround her with love in her final moments. The young reality star shared the deep sorrow of missing out on significant life events with her sister, stating, "I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college, but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven!" as per People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alana thompson 🫶🏽 (@honeybooboo)

Also Read: Mama June Photographed Running On The Beach In A Bathing Suit As She Works To Get Her Health Back On Track

Acknowledging the legacy Cardwell leaves behind, Thompson made a heartfelt promise to keep her sister's memory alive. "We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever," she vowed, promising to celebrate their birthdays as if Cardwell never left. The grieving sister concluded, "The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna 💔. You hit me hard with this one, Anna, but I know you're in a better place now and pain-free forever!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by June Shannon (@mamajune)

Also Read: Mama June Shannon’s Daughters Anna And Jessica Show Off Plastic Surgery Transformations

Thompson wasn't alone in expressing the family's grief. Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, Cardwell's 27-year-old sister, also took to Instagram to share the heart-wrenching news. "Everyone it hurts so say this but we lost @annamarie35 last night! It’s hard to think that my sister is gone; she was so young and had a bright future ahead of her. She will always be with us, and we love and miss her already!" she wrote.

The family's matriarch, Mama June, praised Cardwell's courage throughout her battle with cancer. "She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months; she passed away with her family around her like she won’t, and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today," Mama June shared on Instagram, as per The Mirror.

i’ve watched, kept up with, & supported the “honey boo boo” family for 10 years now. so to learn that Anna has passed away is so heartbreaking. 😔💔 prayers to the family. https://t.co/7pZiOcHAuc — maddison (@maddisonnnp) December 10, 2023

Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer in January, which had spread to her lung, liver, and kidney. Despite undergoing rounds of chemotherapy, she ultimately lost her brave fight. As the family grieves the loss of an important person, tributes from Thompson, Chubbs, and Mama June reflect the deep pain and sadness they feel at the untimely departure of their beloved sister and daughter.

More from Inquisitr

Mama June Shannon’s Former Georgia Home Back On Market After ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Star’s Exit

Mama June Shannon Has Left Her Georgia Home In Complete Shambles, As Shocking Photos Reveal