Alan Rickman Savagely Labeled Co-Star Maggie Smith a 'Glorified Extra' in His Dairy

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of death that some readers may find distressing.

Alan Rickman, well-known for playing Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films, once penned harsh remarks about the recently deceased Maggie Smith's role in the iconic franchise. In his diary entries, published in 2022, titled, Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, he expressed his uncensored thoughts about working on the sets of the magical franchise. Rickman, while working on Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, opined that Smith and other veteran actors in the series were 'glorified extras' for a very surprising reason.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stuart Wilson

A September 2004 entry read, "There could be a new agency called Glorified Extras," and suggested that the agency would consist of some of Britain's most respected actors. "It would include Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, Robert Hardy, Miranda Richardson, Robbie Coltrane, Frances de la Tour, never mind the kids." But this was not a dig at Smith; Rickman was frustrated about how the older actors were used in the films. He felt that even though they were so talented, they were stuck at the back of the set most of the time. He especially pointed to Smith, who played Professor Minerva McGonagall.

A moment from the late great Alan Rickman talking about the now late Maggie Smith. Icons, the both of them. pic.twitter.com/i3Ojcj44Rx — Brittani (@TheBrittWithAnI) September 27, 2024

Rickman described his tedious days on set. "This is just one of those scenes that goes on and on – something happens – and then it continues with lots of group work and little dialogue." The actor's patience was clearly tested during these moments. Similarly, back in December 2004, he talked about how frustrated he felt during the filming of the Yule Ball dance scenes. Rickman wrote, "Two days of just standing very still, applauding twice, and watching the others dance."

A fantastic extract from Alan Rickman’s diary, recounting Maggie Smith’s description of Miriam Margolyes. pic.twitter.com/t7Jeex06nM — Sheldon K. Goodman (@SheldonKGoodman) October 1, 2022

Rickman's criticism wasn't limited to his older co-stars. He also had some choice words for the younger members of the cast. When it came to Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, he noted, "These kids need directing. They don't know their lines and Emma's diction is this side of Albania at times."

How was it for you working alongside people you looked up to in Maggie Smith and Michael Gambon?



Alan Rickman: "As a drama student and a schoolboy I was sitting up in the cheap seats watching Maggie Smith and Michael Gambon at the National Theatre, so to then find yourself… pic.twitter.com/k0DnxQha0q — Alan__Rickman__ (@Alan__Rickman__) September 27, 2024

Rickman continued with the series despite these frustrations. His commitment was largely due to a crucial piece of information shared by author J.K. Rowling. "One small piece of information from Jo Rowling 7 years ago – Snape loved Lily – gave me a cliff edge to hang on to," he wrote after reading the final book in 2007, as per The Guardian.

Maggie Smith was an absolute gem. She and Alan Rickman will forever be the best casting decisions for a book adaptation. RIP McGalleon. https://t.co/5VOZTqIjxC — Elisher Williams (@ElisherWilliams) September 27, 2024

Smith, 89, died on Friday, leaving behind an illustrious career to remember her by. Smith and her late co-star Rickman frequently expressed frustration with their roles in Harry Potter, noting that most of their acting involved 'reaction shots.' Smith also admitted that working on Harry Potter and Downton Abbey was not particularly satisfying. "I am deeply grateful for the work in Potter and indeed Downton but it wasn't what you'd call satisfying. I didn't really feel I was acting in those things," she told the Evening Standard in 2019.

