Alabama Student’s Girlfriend and Family Pay Tributes After His Death in Barcelona

A 20-year-old student at the University of Alabama was reported missing while visiting friends in Spain. James “Jimmy” Gracey was last seen at 3 am on March 17 near the beachfront nightclub Shoko in Port Olimpic, Barcelona.

James Gracey’s girlfriend said in a social media post that she was “grateful” to have been with him for the last six months of his life, while sharing a heartbreaking tribute after he died in Barcelona.

“Forever in debt for having been lucky enough to be loved by the most pure-hearted, sweet, devoted and selfless soul,” Kenna Cohen wrote in a TikTok post, reported New York Post. “I so badly wish I could rewind time, but I am so grateful I was able to witness the last six months of your incredible life,” she added.

Girlfriend of James Gracey Shares Heartbreaking Tribute A message shared by James Gracey’s girlfriend is now circulating, showing just how deeply he was loved. “Forever in debt for having been lucky enough to be loved by the most pure-hearted, sweet, devoted, and selfless… pic.twitter.com/lknGlSM3oo — Crime With Bobby (@CrimeWithBobby) March 20, 2026

The Gracey family also shared a statement shortly after police found Jimmy dead in Barcelona. “Our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss,” the Gracey family wrote in a statement. “Our family is heartbroken as we confirm that Jimmy’s body has been recovered in Barcelona,” the family said in a statement on Thursday, March 19.

“Jimmy was a deeply loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, and our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss,” the family added. “We are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from people around the world – so many helped to share Jimmy’s story and bring his life to light so that others may know him.”

The Gracey family said how they “sincerely appreciate the continued support and coordination of the local authorities and the US Consulate as we work to better understand the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.”

“As we navigate this painful time, we kindly ask for privacy so that we may grieve together and begin to process his loss as a family,” they added in their statement, obtained by People.

After Gracey went missing on Tuesday, March 17, local police searched and, found him dead two days later in the water at Somorrostro Beach. Police gave no additional details at that time. However, they did state that an autopsy will determine Jimmy’s cause of death.

Jimmy’s mother, Therese Marren Gracey wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post that her son had been “visiting friends in Barcelona who are studying abroad and that they visited the beachfront club Shôko on Monday, March 16. However, she said he never made it back to the place where they were staying. “He was last seen by his friend at Shoko around 3 am,” she wrote. “The friend was leaving, but Jimmy stayed.”

According to the local newspaper, El Periódico, which cited police, Jimmy was last seen on video surveillance leaving the nightclub with someone. According to authorities, before his body was located, they found his wallet floating at sea. According to La Vanguardia, an area of Somorrostro Beach was cordoned off to search for him.

Wesley and I are devastated to hear this news. Please join us in praying for Jimmy’s loved ones, classmates, and the entire University of Alabama community. https://t.co/JAcQvuDfcA — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) March 19, 2026

After Jimmy’s body was found, the University of Alabama said that they were also heartbroken to learn the news. “Jimmy’s loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our condolences are with the Gracey family during this devastating time. We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve,” they wrote.

“The University has been in close contact with the family throughout the week and will continue to provide support to them and to Jimmy’s friends, classmates, and all members of our community who are affected by this tragedy,” the statement read.