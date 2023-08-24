Alabama Barker is Believed to Have Leaked Details of Her Father Travis and Kourtney’s Spinoff Show

Rumors are swirling as Alabama Barker, the 17-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and stepmother Kourtney Kardashian, dropped a tantalizing hint about a potential reality TV project. In an Instagram live video, the young Barker teased an upcoming project that has left fans buzzing with anticipation per The U.S. Sun.

Sporting a stylish black silk pajama set and impeccably done makeup, Alabama shared, "I'm doing a reality TV show, and it's going to take up a lot of time starting soon. Stay tuned." While Alabama refrained from divulging further details about the show, eager fans have already begun to speculate. The speculation has particularly centered around the possibility of the Barkers launching their own reality series. The family made their initial appearance on the reality scene through their involvement in the Kardashian franchise, which Travis joined when he started dating Kourtney. The new show would mark an exciting move for Alabama, who seems poised to take her place in the spotlight.

The video quickly caught the attention of online communities like Reddit, with u/Jesustake_thewheel on an internet forum commenting, "That would really piss Kim off." This speculation opened the floodgates to discussions about the potential show and its content. With Kourtney's well-documented desire to step back from the Kardashian show and her recent pregnancy announcement, the timing seems opportune for the couple to explore new avenues. An inside source revealed that Kourtney has long been considering distancing herself from the Kardashian spotlight.

The source stated, "She's done, and the pregnancy and soon-to-be baby is her perfect reason to bow out now." It appears that Kourtney's focus is shifting toward her growing family and other personal endeavors. While rumors circulate about the potential reality show featuring Travis, Kourtney, and their expanding family, Kourtney's passion for her businesses outside of the family realm is also gaining attention. Her lifestyle and wellness brands, Poosh and Lemme, have become significant aspects of her life. According to insiders, Kourtney finds fulfillment in her businesses and doesn't rely on her family for financial success.

Amidst tensions and disagreements among the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, Kourtney's desire for independence is becoming more apparent. The Barkers' reported discussions about a show centered around their family and parenting journey reflect their commitment to pursuing endeavors separate from the Kardashian empire.

As fans eagerly await further information about the potential reality show, it's clear that Alabama's enigmatic announcement has set the stage for an exciting new chapter in the lives of the Barker family.

Whether they decide to venture into the world of reality TV or continue focusing on their individual ambitious projects, one thing is certainly clear - the Barkers are poised to make waves in the entertainment industry as they always have.

