Alabama Barker Claps Back After Mom Shanna Moakler’s Shades Her Dad Travis Barker & The Kardashians

It looks like Alabama Barker won't take any negative comments about dad Travis Barker, even if they come from her own mother, Shanna Moakler.

Alabama appears to have indirectly clapped back at her mother's recent derogatory remarks toward the Kardashians and Travis. She posted a subtle Instagram Story a day after the release of a podcast in which Shanna criticized the Kardashian family and Travis. The Story seemed to be about severing ties with those who consistently let her down. “Once you stop relying on other individuals, your life will become so much better,” the Story read, per BuzzFeed. “Disappointment in others won’t exist.”

In the podcast interview, Shanna threw serious shade at the family. “I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV, and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show. And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do,” she said in an appearance on the Dumb Blonde. “They’re buying them Prada and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye and, you know, all this big stuff,” she went on.

“I can’t give them that. I don’t have that. I don’t have access to that. I don’t have the money to do that. … My house isn’t a mansion like Travis’s. I don’t have a movie theater. I don’t have golf carts for you kids to drive,” she shared. Shanna also threw shade at Travis and Kourtney, accusing them of "parental alienation" and claiming that her ex-husband constantly tried to outdo her. “‘I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that,’ and I’m like, ‘Bro, you win,’” she said of Travis. “Like, you’re the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner.”

In the past, Shanna has claimed that Kim and Kourtney "destroyed" her family and "put a wedge" between her and her children. “The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day,” she told Us Weekly back in 2021. “They’re going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I want that for my children. I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother.”

Though Alabama and Landon have already made suggestions that Shanna hasn't always been the best mother to them—Landon has called her an "absent parent"—Shanna continues to assert that the Kardashian family is to blame for the separation. Alabama shared similar sentiments on Instagram in May 2021, saying that her mother had "never completely been in [her] life," soon after Shanna told TMZ that Kourtney "alienated" her kids from her. “Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?” the teenager wrote on Instagram at the time. “Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

