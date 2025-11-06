AI Singer Tops Humans? Xania Monet’s Chart Debut Sparks Music Industry Meltdown

With AI advancing rapidly across industries, it was only a matter of time before virtual singers emerged. However, what did come as a surprise to many is the fact that R&B artist Xania Monet, who is “AI driven” and produced by the human poet Telisha Jones, has made it to the Billboard charts.

Several AI performers have tried before, but Xania Monet is the first to hit this milestone. Her song “How Was I Supposed to Know?” appeared on the Adult R&B Billboard chart along with other songs created by humans.

Her song talks about the strained relationship that is shared by a father and daughter. It first got popular on TikTok and then made its way to various R&B radio stations throughout the nation.

This marks a major landmark in the AI revolution as it is clear that AI artists are now becoming capable enough to get applauded alongside human artists. Xania’s breakthrough naturally drew a lot of attention online and raised mixed reactions among netizens.

The lyric video racked up more than 5 million views, drawing a mix of praise and skepticism about AI music. One person slammed the song as “AI slop” and another one asked, “How are people falling for this? I could hear it literally as soon as she started singing.”

Another comment read, “This whole song is a run-on sentence. AI doesn’t know when to stop to take a breath because it physically can’t.” A fourth person chimed in, saying, “Always remember, kids—humans make better music than dirty clankers like this one.”

However, there were also people who found the music good and did not slam the song because of its AI origin. One such person commented, “Omg why is this an AI artist! This song is so real and heartfelt to so many Black women. I cried listening to this.” Another one added, “Why does this song have me with a knot in my throat and tears in my eyes at work?”

While the reaction to Xania’s song is mixed, it is clear that people are unable to ignore AI music. Regardless of what they felt, they did listen to it and then came up with an opinion about the same.

Given the fact that Timbaland like producers are now experimenting with AI singers rather than bringing human artists on board shows the definitive shift the the industry will be undergoing in the upcoming years.

With the kind of speed that AI is progressing, it won’t be long before more AI artists start appearing in fields of music, film, and other forms of entertainment and art. While the opinion on the rise of AI in creative fields will always remain a topic of discussion, it would be interesting to see if humans would be able to coexist with AI in these fields or if one would wipe the other out.