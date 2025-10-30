College Student Breaks Down After Professor Wrongly Accuses Her of Using AI to Write Paper

A college student breaking down in tears has struck a nerve with the netizens after her professor allegedly accused her of using AI to write a paper. She claims that she has written it on her own. The story went viral on TikTok, where a video posted on October 24, 2025, user @cyclebreakingclub was barely able to hold her tears back as she explained to the viewers how the hours of work were dismissed by her teacher.

She emotionally said in that video, “Bro, I spent hours working on this assignment. Hours. And the teacher’s trying to say that it’s AI. Like, I’m just sorry that I talk normal. Like, what do you want from me?” As per the student, she genuinely gave her effort in the coursework but eventually received a zero. And the video was just a sign of how frustrated she was, reflecting on her heartbreak, and it eventually hit millions of views.

In the clip, she reflected on the growing tensions between real writing and AI suspicion as she said, “AI is ruining my college experience, I guess I’ll be meeting with the dean.” The video nearly broke the internet with the amount of views reaching over 6 million views and also brought in a whopping 15,000 comments approximately.

Multiple people came to defend her and suggested she keep the proof of writing not being AI-generated, which might include screenshots, timestamps, and Google Docs drafts. A viewer advised her, “Okay, so have a sit-down with the teacher and go over the paper. You will be able to prove you wrote it as you’ll be able to discuss it. But did the teacher read it? Will they have questions to prove they read it? I know it’s a lot but match their energy!!”

Another person said, “Frustrates me to NO END that people are being punished for proper grammar and punctuation. I’ve been casually using em dashes and the Oxford comma since I was a child, because I’ve always enjoyed reading and writing. I’m genuinely afraid for our future.” And other people shared their own struggles concerning AI problems, with a particular user saying, “I ran an old paper through an AI detector, and it said it was 98% AI. I wrote the paper in 2020.”

This conversation further went on to Reddit, where students as well as educators gave the same view that the technology is unreliable indeed. User u/Neat_Classroom_2209, who works in higher education, commented, “We’ve been told since AI debuted that those detectors are hit or miss. You have to cover your bases before you even bring in the student.”

Another user, u/not_elsie, added, “As a 40 y/o who was a writer/editor for 12 years… my percentages were always high. Luckily, my professors never gave me grief, but I can see how some would.” Another user named u/punktd0t went even further by saying, “It’s literally impossible to detect if something was written by AI or not. All these ‘detectors’ are making it up. They are using AI to guess.”

However, despite all these tears and stuff, the student came up with a follow-up video saying that she met with her professor, who admitted that he didn’t believe it was AI-generated and agreed to grade it. She ended up earning a perfect 100%. “I really hope my video helps other students, and it helps to prevent this from happening to somebody else, because it’s truly heartbreaking and discouraging. And it has made me second-guess everything,” she said.