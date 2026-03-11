Artificial intelligence is ruling in 2026, and Tilly Norwood, an AI actress, is leading the way. However, her new venture into the music arena is not only creative but also an offbeat way to respond to the backlash. Actress Tilly Norwood has been making headlines ever since last year, especially when reports emerged that she could be the next Natalie Portman or Scarlett Johansson.

Tilly, an AI-generated character that was launched by England-based company Particle6, has launched a new music video titled “Take The Lead.” Through her lyrics and music, she responds to the ongoing criticism she receives from the Entertainment industry.

According to The Express Tribune, she was first introduced as the “world’s first AI actress” by its creators. Slowly, she gained public attention through her regular social media posts, which feature AI-generated sketches, videos of auditions, and entertaining performances.

In her new music video, which has AI-generated imagery, she is seen arriving in a limousine, as she strolls around with flamingos casually appearing in the frame. However, it is the lyrics that caught the attention of listeners as soon as they came out.

“Avatar and characters seem like fair labels. Actress, not so much”: AI-generated artist Tilly Norwood and the company behind her released a new music video speaking directly to her critics. As AI evolves, Hollywood faces questions over legal protections, copyright infringement… pic.twitter.com/8hqovsFIFH — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 11, 2026

“Take The Lead” incorporates lyrics that explain how AI is a tool needed for creative projects. The opening verse mentions, “When they talk about me, they don’t see the human spark, the creativity, behind the code, behind the light, I’m just a tool, but I’ve got life.” Meanwhile, another line says, “AI’s not the enemy, it’s the key.”

The music video also features a disclaimer at the beginning. It informs viewers that the music video is made by 18 human beings who have worked on its production, editing, costumes, and prompts. Additionally, through the Music Video, Tilly also hinted at her appearance at the Academy Awards, scheduled to happen on March 15.

Tilly is establishing herself in the entertainment industry but, she is also clearing the air with everyone who criticised her existence, like the SAG-AFTRA Union.

Earlier, the union issued a statement and shared its thoughts on Tilly. “To be clear, ‘Tilly Norwood’ is not an actor, it’s a character generated by a computer program that was trained on the work of countless professional performers — without permission or compensation,” the union wrote.

AI Actor Tilly Norwood Sings About Backlash in Bizarre Music Video https://t.co/uAkp23SYjf — Ramonxxxtra (@Ramonxxxtra1) March 11, 2026

Meanwhile, other actors like Emily Blunt called the idea of a non-human actor “terrifying.” Actress Melissa Barrera also bluntly shared, “Hope all actors repped by the agent that does this, drop their a–. How gross, read the room.”

In response to the criticism, Eline Van der Velden, creator of Tilly, made it clear that the AI actress is not a replacement for human beings. Instead, she is a creative piece of art.

Nevertheless, despite all the backlash and harsh comments, Tilly has accumulated a following of 139,000 followers on Instagram, where she continues to interact with them.