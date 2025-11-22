Tilly Norwood’s Creators Plan Major AI Expansion Despite Industry Backlash

The creator of non-human AI actress Tilly Norwood has shared an update about their new venture into the same field. Needless to say, people are reacting to their plans of expanding the AI actors since they are not real. Slowly, AI is taking over everything, causing fears of a lack of originality, human connection, and job loss.

Now, the creator of the AI actress Tilly Norwood is planning to expand their tool to 40 new characters. They have also claimed that Tilly would be the next Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson, despite being AI and not real at all. Several celebrities have been vocal about the use of AI and the introduction of Tilly.

Multiple talent agents are reportedly in talks to sign AI “actress” Tilly Norward, created by AI talent studio Xicoia. (https://t.co/Yg4tl6IILT) pic.twitter.com/u2l3uqURtp — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 27, 2025

For instance, Emily Blunt spoke out on the matter as she was shocked. Blunt said, “Does it disappoint me? I don’t know how to quite answer it, other than to say how terrifying this is. No, are you serious? That’s an AI? Good Lord, we’re screwed. That is really, really scary. Come on, agencies, don’t do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection.”

On the other hand, the technologist and actress behind Tilly, Eline Van der Velden, revealed she did not expect such a reaction. When it comes to AI, there are always mixed reactions; some people like the advancement, while others condemn it.

Emily Blunt says AI “actress” Tilly Norwood is “really scary” and warns Hollywood agencies: “Don’t do that.” “I don’t know how to [talk about it] other than to say how terrifying this is. Are you serious? That’s an AI? Good Lord, we’re screwed. That is really, really scary, Come… pic.twitter.com/YR9I5LcT4D — Variety (@Variety) September 29, 2025

Velden also took to Instagram to express her feelings on the negative backlash. She posted, “To those who have expressed anger over the creation of my AI character, Tilly Norwood, she is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work — a piece of art. Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity.”

So her goal was to offer more through AI and not replace people, but many argue with the introduction of AI in acting. Initially, it does sound somewhat similar to a Black Mirror episode. The negative backlash will not stop Velden from creating “40 driver characters” in the AI genre universe.

Many people responded to the news. One added, “I will never NEVER go to a movie that has an AI actor.” Another commented, “Only people who hate actual cinema would support this.” A third commented, “I’m damned if I’ll watch anything she or her ilk star in, as long as there are plenty of flesh-and-blood performers — most of whom are hurting because of a lack of work. And AI is a big part of the problem!”