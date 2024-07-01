Aging Joe Biden is "Dependably Engaged" for These Many Hours Each Day: Reveal His Aides

Joe Biden is old, and that's a fact. Consequently, his growing age has caused quite a buzz in the political spectrum regarding his cognitive abilities and presidential acumen. His rivals have frequently scrutinized him for his long pauses, confused demeanor, and missing cues during his speeches. Now, two top aides from the White House revealed what a typical office day with Biden is like.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael A. McCoy

The most recent criticism Biden faced was his poor performance at the first 2024 presidential debate against political rival Donald Trump. While his supporters defended his absent-mindedness, the critics demanded an immediate resignation from the POTUS and questioned his presidential prowess. The officials within the Oval Office told Axios what it is like working with the 81-year-old president.

The aides weren't surprised by POTUS' disoriented mind and ramblings during the debate and revealed two versions of Biden- one is alert and confident, and the other is confused and dependable on people for a few hours each day. And it is common knowledge within his inner circle that he needs occasional assistance, which is, of course, a result of issues that stem from aging.

#US President #JoeBiden has dismissed #doubts that he is not fit for another term because of his #age in his first interview since announcing his re-election bid last month. pic.twitter.com/2h2BBugwe2 — Al-Estiklal English (@alestiklalen) May 6, 2023

To be more specific, the aides revealed Biden is only "dependably engaged" between the hours of 10 am to 4 pm each working day in the White House, and outside these hours, he's seemingly lost, confused, and is more likely to misspeak on different occasions and struggle to string through thoughts together.

In fact, the aides "meticulously" work to ensure his public exposure is between these hours. The report read, "Between the lines: Biden's miscues and limitations are more familiar inside the White House. The time of day is important as to which of the two Bidens will appear. Many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours. Outside of that time range or while traveling abroad, Biden is more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued."

The 46th president himself conceded his debate catastrophe but also argued he still has it in him. The Democrat was all over the place on June 27, 2024, the first presidential debate held at CNN's Atlanta, Georgia studio. Trump's boisterous personality and alleged lies couldn't eclipse Biden's mumbles and fumbles and the POTUS acknowledged that during a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Donald Trump is a genuine threat to this nation.



He's a threat to our freedom. He's a threat to our democracy. He's literally a threat to everything America stands for. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

In his first-ever campaign rally, after he debated the Republican front-runner, Biden admitted, "I don't walk as easily as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to," responding to the criticism. However, he argued, "But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth," reassuring, "I know what millions of Americans know. When you get knocked down, you get back up," as per The Guardian.

I don’t know what you did last night, but I spent 90 minutes debating a guy with the morals of an alley cat. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

Meanwhile, he accused Trump of lying incessantly during a 90-minute debate, "I spent 90 minutes on a stage debating a guy who has the morals of an alley cat. I think he [Trump] set a new record for the number of lies told at a single debate."