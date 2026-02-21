‘Aged Horribly’: Ashton Kutcher Faces Scrutiny After ‘Disheveled’ Appearance At 2026 Golden Globes

Ashton Kutcher was considered an absolute heartthrob with his boyish features and natural charm. He also found great success in romantic comedies like A Lot Like Love and What Happens in Vegas, cementing his lover-boy image.

However, in his late 40s, it seems like age has finally caught up to the man. Recently, at the 2026 Golden Globes, Kutcher appeared with his wife, Mila Kunis, and grabbed the headlines.

Kunis looked gorgeous in her strapless white gown with intricate designs. Kutcher opted for a simple look, with just a plain black tuxedo without much drama. Though this was not a very interesting choice, it surely is a safer option that guarantees a clean and professional outcome.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis walk the #GoldenGlobes carpet pic.twitter.com/pRpqCmO4RA — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 12, 2026

However, it was his face that raised questions among fashion enthusiasts and fans. He looked visibly haggard, with tired eyes and disheveled hair. Not only that – even his face seemed unrecognizable to many on social media.

One person pointed out how Kutcher looks older than his ex-wife, Demi Moore, who is in her 60s. The user wrote, “He looks older than Demi Moore lol.” Others chimed in, “He aged horribly.”

Though Kutcher himself never confirmed or denied having gone through any plastic surgery, he has stated his opinion on the matter. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kutcher called out prejudice against beauty enhancement procedures.

“My wife actually said to me, ‘Somebody walks around with braces or Invisalign, and that’s totally fine. But the minute someone gets a rhinoplasty, that’s viewed differently’,” Kutcher said.

Ashton Kutcher was discovered by a talent agent at a bar in Iowa while studying at the University of Iowa, a chance encounter that jump-started his modeling career and eventually led him into acting. pic.twitter.com/VGDyFTEQJd — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 10, 2026

He further stated, “They’re both cosmetic enhancements, one’s to your teeth and one’s to your nose. And nobody’s ever going to be judgy about getting braces.”

Apart from his looks, Kutcher’s behavior is also raising questions about his marriage. In a video, he could be seen cracking a joke to his wife to lighten the mood, but she gives him little attention, focusing on the camera instead, as pointed out by Nicki Swift.

Lady on the left, guy right Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Golden Globes ’26 pic.twitter.com/mGqF0zDgoW — Bill Facio (@37Lemons) January 13, 2026

In the article, a body language expert even alleged, “She’s all business and he’s not taking it as seriously…Check out his smile once he faces the cameras…It’s half up and half down. This is almost impossible to do unless you’re really experiencing two different emotions at once. Likely he’s trying to hide what’s real.”

The couple has previously faced backlash for writing letters of support for their That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, who later got convicted in a sexual assault trial. However, they have later apologized for this.