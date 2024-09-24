After VP Harris, ‘The View’ Co-Host Ana Navarro Warns Folks Not to Trespass: “I Have a Gun, Too”

On Friday morning, The View talk show hosts addressed Vice President Kamala Harris' statement to Oprah Winfrey about someone breaking into her house and her using her weapon for potential self-defense. Joy Behar, one of the panelists, considered buying a gun for the same reason, too. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Behar stated, "She [Harris] also pointed out that she owns a gun, which I thought was an interesting thing." Although Behar disapproves of machine guns, she did confess that she would keep a pistol at hand in an emergency.

In response, Ana Navarro chimed and spoke directly to the camera, "I have a gun, too. So, nobody better be coming to my house!" This follows Harris's statement that she would not hesitate to use her firearm against a house invader. As reported by BBC, in a lighthearted conversation with Winfrey, she stressed, "If somebody breaks into my house, they're getting shot."

As the Democratic candidate who has voiced for some degree of gun control through rigorous background checks, and to end the gun industry's immunity from liability, Harris laughed and remarked, "I probably shouldn't have said that, but my staff will deal with that later." She followed it up with a reiteration of her support for a ban on assault weapons, arguing that they 'have no place on the streets of a civil society.'

This isn't the first time The View hosts discussed gun regulation. As reported by Decider, after Donald Trump's first assassination attempt in July, Sunny Hostin brought up the death of Corey Comperatore, who was shot and killed at the rally. She said, "I know everybody always says it’s too soon to talk about guns because there has been a terrible death of a father of two, that thoughts and prayer should be where we go... [But] I say no. I say now is the time to talk about the common denominator when it came to this assassination attempt is America’s fascination and obsession with owning guns."

Hostin asserted, "That's the truth," only to be interrupted by Behar, who stated, "It's not just guns. They're rifles." In agreement, Hostin argued, "I’d like to think that the issue of gun control would resonate now more, but rather than that, I think what’s gonna happen is, we’re gonna have more of this rhetoric of, ‘Had there only been more good guys with guns, this may not have happened.'"

Subsequently, Behar brought up the fact that the Secret Service had weapons at the gathering in Pennsylvania. In response, Hostin added, "My guess is they’re gonna say, ‘The Secret Service screwed up, if there were other people with guns…’ and I think that gun ownership will probably, because of this event, go up in this country instead of going down, and that is my fear."