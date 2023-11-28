After Viral Documentary Dig Victoria Beckham Shares a Picture of Her and Her Dad’s Rolls Royce

Victoria Beckham was hilariously trolled by David Beckham while she tried to establish herself as growing up in a very "working class" family. As reported by InStyle, during the confessional scene of their new Netflix docu-series, Beckham, Victoria candidly spoke about her upbringing in Essex.

During the conversation, David interrupted her to “be honest.” Asking, "What car did your dad drive you to school in?" After wavering from the question for a while Victoria gave in and explained, “Ok, in the '80s my dad had a Rolls-Royce.” To which David promptly replied with a, “Thank you,” before closing the door and leaving. Continuing with the tongue-in-cheek 'family humor', Posh Spice finally posted an old snapshot of the Rolls Royce her father used to drive when she was a kid.

Also Read: Mauricio Umansky Won’t Watch The ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 Amid Separation: 'It Will Only Create More Noise'

Victoria Beckham thinks her dad driving her to school in a Rolls Royce means she comes from a working class background. David Beckham was having none of it 🤣pic.twitter.com/DO0DN2L5d4 — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) October 5, 2023

The former Spice Girl posted a vintage picture of the automobile on Instagram story. Victoria and her younger sister Louise, dressed in matching pink and white outfits, are seen as kids sitting on the Rolls Royce's bonnet and grinning at the camera. They looked cute wearing white knee-high socks and sandals. Tagging her mother Jackie and sister, she wrote "kisses" as the caption for the throwback photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

As per The UK Mirror, the maverick fashion designer took the opportunity to capitalize on the 'Roll-Royce' fame by launching a £110 worth t-shirt with the words - ‘My Dad Had A Rolls-Royce’. “I can’t fight it anymore, yes my dad drove me to school in a Rolls Royce! Kisses @David Beckham,” she captioned her TikTok video while announcing the launch. When Beckham first appeared on Netflix in October, it quickly rose to the top of the most popular shows.

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Devastated as Farrah Abraham’s Daughter, Sophia, Visits Her Father’s Grave

Victoria Beckham has the best sense of humour! After being called out by her husband, David, for saying she grew up in a working-class family, the fashion designer released a graphic t-shirt inspired by the viral moment. 📽: #victoriabeckham #davidbeckham pic.twitter.com/RLDiRP7Ro3 — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) November 27, 2023

The limited documentary series provided never-before-seen insights into the private lives of the Beckhams, ranging from how he and Victoria first met in 1997 to the highs and lows of his professional career, including the rumored affair he had with his personal assistant Rebecca Loos while he was a Real Madrid player, which he has consistently denied. David confessed during the series that he thought the couple would split because of the cheating scandal: ”I don't know how we got through it. There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

Also Read: When Justin Bieber Revealed What Made Him Cry as He Dipped Into His Childhood Memories

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Samir Hussein

Victoria echoed similar emotions: ”It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing; we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together. We were connected. We had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel that we had each other either. And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.”

More from Inquisitr

Kylie Jenner Says She Wanted to 'Prove People Wrong,' Especially Mom Kris Jenner, With Kylie Cosmetics

JLo’s Rarely-Seen Daughter Emme, 15, Spotted Out for Lunch in Los Angeles Flaunting an Edgy Style