After Months of Dragging Him, Donald Trump Suddenly Wants a Sit-Down with Zohran Mamdani – What Changed?

After slamming him for months, Donald Trump has now expressed that he wants to meet Zohran Mamdani in Washington.

Trump said, “The mayor of New York, I will say, would like to meet with us. We’ll work something out. But he would like to come to Washington,” he said before flying to his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump plans to meet with Mamdani, says he’ll ‘work something out’ with New York City’s mayor-elect You can’t Bubba your way out of this, Donald…! pic.twitter.com/YQXOwP0td9 — Luna 🇺🇸 (@LunaForTruth) November 17, 2025

Trump may have to wait a while for the meeting, as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later confirmed that no specific date has been set. Mamdani will be sworn in on New Year’s Day.

The motive of the meeting seems unclear as the two share very different views. Over the past few months, Trump has slammed Mamdani, calling him a communist and now wants to meet Mamdani. He expressed that Mamdani will ruin NYC if the democratic socialist is elected. He even posted on Truth Social discouraging voters.

Moreover, Trump also threatened a federal takeover of the city. Meanwhile, Mamdani has expressed that he will reach out to the White House to talk about lowering the cost of living in the city. He wishes to work for the benefit of people.

Mamdani is so great for the Republican Party that Trump has to post threats to New York voters and threaten to sabotage him. Trump is scared. We must elect Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/SPUY1SUGVx — Chris 🏳️‍🌈 🥥🌴Revolution 4 Big Struct. Change (@Chris_H_Politic) September 29, 2025



Earlier, Trump called Mamdani’s victory speech angry and expected him to be nice to him. Moreover, he wants Mamdani to respect Washington. He said, “Yeah, I thought it was a very angry speech, certainly angry toward me, and I think he should be very nice to me. You know, I’m the one who sort of has to approve a lot of things coming to him. So he’s off to a bad start.”

He also added that communism hasn’t worked for years, expressing similar doubts about Mamdani. He further claimed that Mamdani won due to an extreme socialist agenda. Mamdani succeeded in defeating Trump-backed Andrew Cuomo.

Meanwhile, Mamdani’s victory speech was a direct jab at Trump, “After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him. And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power.” He even went on to compare landlords to Trump, who are taking advantage of tenants. Needless to say, Trump did not approve of the speech.