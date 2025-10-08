“After Kimmel, Donald Trump Targets Another Host – Confused Netizens Ask, “What Did Al Sharpton Do to Him?”

Donald Trump seems not to be getting enough of going after TV shows and hosts who dare to question his politics. The latest one to come under his wrath is MSNBC’s PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton.

In a fiery Oct. 4 Truth Social post, the president called for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to crack down on networks he labeled as “biased,” particularly targeting NBC for airing content hostile to his political stance.

In Trump’s words, “Fake News NBC” and Sharpton’s show are guilty of “pushing fake stories.” He mocked Sharpton, recalling their past association and claiming, “he [Sharpton] couldn’t get anyone to come without me.”

Trump dismissed the show as “one of the Lowest Rated Shows in Television History” and argued that its survival is due to NBC Chairman Brian Roberts opting to be “Politically Correct” rather than cancel it.

Al Sharpton soon fired back. He tweeted about his October 6 episode, stating, “Today on MSNBC’s #PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton, I spoke with Congressman Gregory Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, about the latest negotiations between Israel and Hamas, the Trump administration’s military actions in Venezuela, and the ongoing…”

Sharpton and Meeks, according to the show’s recap, shared strong criticism of Trump’s recent remarks, particularly his stance on the military and what they viewed as “authoritarian attempts to punish Democratic-led states”.

Trump is very angry at Al Sharpton. pic.twitter.com/B3wc5pSDZD — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 6, 2025

However, Trump did not stop with his social media tirades. He urged the FCC to “look into the license of NBC, which shows almost exclusively positive Democrat content.” He added, “Likewise, ABC Fake News — About the same thing, 97% negative to Republicans!”.

It should be noted here that Trump has a history of legal battles with ABC as last December he bagged about a $16 million settlement in a defamation suit against the network. The money will help fund his presidential library as a ‘charitable contribution.’”

ABC, he noted, had become a focal point amid a free speech dust-up involving Jimmy Kimmel. After being temporarily pulled off air over his comments on Charlie Kirk’s death, Kimmel made a comeback soon. Trump said, “I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative.”

Besides taking offense with Sharpton’s politics and his way of criticizing Trump, the President also made his jabs personal. He posted a photo of Al Sharpton from the late ’90s, poking fun at his previous weight before his well-publicized transformation.

However, social media users were quick to respond with reality checks. One asked, “What did Al Sharpton do to him?” Another commented, “Trump’s getting a tad too comfortable with his insults. First thing he needs to do is get a mirror.”

Yet another retorted, “Interesting that he chooses an old pic of Al who is now slim and trim while Trump is a now lard…” A third reaction lampooned, “Trump is now fatter than Rev Al was.”

Notably, Sharpton did not respond to Trump’s provocations. It now remains to be seen how the network handles this fresh controversy, as there seems to be an emerging pattern to Trump’s behavior regarding anyone who criticises him or his way of doing things.