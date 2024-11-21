Adorable Video Shows Little Prince William Giving a Makeover to Mom Princess Diana: "This is Just…"

Prince William and Prince Harry continue to share countless fond memories of their late mother, Princess Diana. As the world celebrates glimpses of Diana's iconic life, a heartwarming clip has resurfaced online. In this rare video clip, a 3-year-old William is seen gently dusting face powder on Diana’s nose and cheeks as she gets ready for a photo shoot. TThe sweet moment has melted hearts across social media, offering a tender glimpse into their cherished, unbreakable bond.

Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry at the Kensington Palace (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tim Graham Photo Library)

One X (formerly Twitter) user adored the video clip and commented, "So many mixed feelings about this video... it’s pretty darn cute." Another person wrote, "This is just gorgeous. Diana was breathtakingly beautiful. Nice to see something so lovely that I have not seen before." A third X user chimed in with a similar comment and wrote, "He was such a sweet boy. Diana would be proud of him. He turned out quite fine. 🥰" As reported by the Town and Country Magazine, in the video, the mother-son duo was preparing for a family photo shoot with the press, which was arranged inside their Kensington Palace home.

baby william touching up diana’s makeup is one of the cutest things I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/8UdVFQRXfy — e🐅 (@divineysl) March 22, 2021

Some of the most beloved pictures from the princes' early years are still those taken that day, especially the picture of Diana with little William and Harry beside the piano. The extended clip of the same day shows several other lighthearted moments, such as when King Charles tries to get Harry's attention for the shot while William and Harry are experimenting with the piano keys. In one particularly endearing scene, Charles lifts Harry onto William’s little shoulders, met with William’s delightful objections. The highlight of the day, though, is the tender clip of little William powdering Diana’s face, as reported by HuffPost.

This is just gorgeous. Diana was breathtakingly beautiful. Nice to see something so lovely that I have not seen before. — Lin Golab (@GolabLin) December 4, 2020

Diana's life and legacy continue to fascinate people on a global scale, and her attraction has only grown over the years. Following her untimely and shocking death in a car accident on August 31, 1997, her boys, William and Harry, decided not to speak out about their sorrow in public. However, in several candid interviews over the years, the brothers have started to reveal tidbits about their connection with Diana. Their last memory of her was a passionate phone conversation, as reported by the Town and Country Magazine. For them, even though it was a simple moment, it holds great significance.

He’s was such a sweet boy. Dianna would be proud of him. He turned out quite fine. 🥰 — Princess Caroline (@ZacksGirl3) December 4, 2020

In the documentary, Diana, Our Mother, Harry spoke about the phone call and said, "All I do remember is probably, you know, regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was. And if I’d known that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother—the things I would have said to her.” Diana was laid to rest on a serene island at the heart of the Oval Lake on the Althorp Estate, her family’s ancestral home.For young William and Harry, the overwhelming grief was compounded by the pressure to appear composed under the world’s unrelenting gaze. Despite their loss, they handled the weight with remarkable strength. Years later, William shared that he ensures her legacy continues to stay within their family.