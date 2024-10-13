When Princess Diana's Famous Politician Lover 'Wandered Off' in Boxer Shorts at Kensington Palace

Princess Diana's tumultuous relationship with Prince Charles is no secret by now. After the couple got divorced, Charles went back to Camilla Parker Bowles while Diana moved on with a few men, including her Egyptian billionaire lover Dodi Al Fayed. However, the late princess had one lesser-known romance with a politician, who was once caught in a compromising situation.

Royal expert Tom Quinn revealed in his 2021 book Scandals of the Royal Palaces that there was a politician lover of Diana, who has remained anonymous to date and was rarely discussed in the media. But Quinn revealed one incident where, as per the Daily Mail, a former staffer saw the politician had 'wandered off' without trousers and couldn't get in because a door had closed behind him. The next day, when the staffer wished him good morning, he was embarrassed and turned 'red-faced.'

When author Quinn interviewed the staff member, he affirmed that "he [the politician] did get caught once - literally with his trousers down [and] I don't know how it happened but the staff laughed about it for weeks afterward. Diana quickly realized what had happened, and went to look for him, but he'd been spotted already by a member of staff."

Diana had been in several high-profile relationships outside the royal realm. During her unhappy marriage with Charles, she began an affair with an army captain James Hewitt in 1986. However, it was a short-lived romance that ended in 1990. But long after their breakup, Hewitt was still talking about the late Princess, and in a 2011 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he claimed, "If Charles hadn't cheated, Diana wouldn't have."

Interesting, from Hasnat Khan's 2004 statement to the London Metropolitan Police, per the BBC, which was submitted in 2008 to an inquest into the circumstances of Princess Diana's 1997 death: pic.twitter.com/kmS8Tzwb1Y — Tedster (@Tedster23529258) September 21, 2024

In 1995, Diana moved on with a Pakistani medic, Dr. Hasnat Khan. The former couple were together for two years, during which they managed to keep their relationship extremely private until the media finally discovered it. Till now, Khan has mostly not publicly talked about the late princess except during a 2004 interrogation relating to Diana's death, in which he spoke fondly of her, "I found her a very normal person with great qualities."

Her last famous lover was Al-Fayed, a film producer and the son of an Egyptian billionaire businessman Mohamed Al Fayed. Though not much has been known about the seriousness of their relationship, Diana was photographed spending time on Fayed's yacht in the summer of 1997 in the south of France. Unfortunately, Al Fayed and Diana died in a tragic car crash in August 1997 in an attempt to escape the tail of chasing paparazzi.

Many have often said that Diana was deprived of love and kindness, qualities that she showered on others. Despite being born in high society, she once famously said, "I don't want expensive gifts; I have everything I want. I just want someone to be there for me, to make me feel safe and secure," as per Hello! Magazine.