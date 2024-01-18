Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 2, 2023. It has since been updated.

In the latest June 1 episode of The Kardashians, Scott Disick revealed that he was lucky to have his 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick "clean his bloodied face" after a near-fatal car crash. The Kardashians season 3 premiered on May 25 on Hulu, and it has seen fans witnessing a crazy set of incidents already. Scott reportedly flipped his Lamborghini on August 22, 2022, as per the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "He had a lot of blood," Penelope said, grinning while speaking during the episode confessional.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Rude Trolls For Criticizing Her Stylish Outfit

E!Online reports that Disick described the horrific car crash and shared, "I was going up to pick up Mase, we were going to a movie. I was just coming up and driving by myself, which I was like, 'Thank God,' I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not like flat curbs, they're kind of like little lips. So, the wheel kind of came into that little lip and it just grabbed it, made it like pull a little. And by the time it pulled...I smacked into a pillar. It basically hit and did a somersault forward, then hit, then landed."

Expressing his gratitude towards his darling daughter who wiped off the blood from his face, Disick said, "Good thing I got P. She took care of me. She got all the blood off of me when she was there. She came down with a wet rag. She got my face all done. P was a big help."

Image Source: Instagram | @letthelordbewithyou

Also Read: When Travis Barker Regifted a Diamond Heart Necklace to Kourtney Kardashian To Replace a Stolen One

Kris Jenner who was present during the whole conversation described the incident as shocking and expressed gratitude that Scott sustained only minor injuries. She also praised him for being a "great father" and said, "Scott is a great dad. He's so in love with those kids and you can just tell that the relationship that they had together is so delicious and that makes me really grateful because family is really what we value the most in my house."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Taylor Hill

Also Read: Shanna Moakler Criticizes Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s “Parenting Alienation”

In an official statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, alcohol was ruled out as the "cause of collision." The statement read, "Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the driver, Scott Disick who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor. Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request."

Creating a light moment during the show, Kris Jenner reportedly joked with Penelope saying, "Your dad's like a cat with nine lives." The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.

More from Inquisitr

Shanna Moakler Calls Ex Travis Barker a 'Womanizer', Says Kourtney Kardashian 'Lured Away' Her Kids

Here's What Kourtney Kardashian Did to Make Her Sister Khloé Kardashian 'Cry' Her Heart Out