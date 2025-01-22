‘Adorable’ Barron Trump’s Playful Moment with Ivanka and Tiffany Trump Steals the Spotlight After Inauguration

Barron Trump, the youngest child of Donald Trump, was captured sharing a lighthearted and heartwarming moment with his half-sisters, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump, after their father’s inauguration as the 47th president of the United States on Monday.

The 18-year-old, who is currently a student at NYU-Stern, was seen laughing and enjoying himself as his sisters posed for a photo. Barron, who is noticeably the tallest of all his siblings, stood behind Ivanka, Tiffany, and their sister-in-law Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Barron is seen sneaking into the photo and the women didn’t see him doing so. As the picture was being taken, Ivanka turned around and spotted Barron standing behind them, laughing. Her surprised reaction added to the playful moment as she patted him on the back. She exclaimed, “Oh! That’s the best!”

The candid moment brought immediate smiles to Tiffany and Lara as well. That moment was a beautiful and rare glimpse of the family’s camaraderie during an otherwise formal day.

Donald Trump’s children were at the US Capitol for the historic occasion. Barron wore a long black overcoat, a white shirt, and a navy blue tie. He looked quite calm and elegant as he joined the rest of the family for the inauguration. Before the swearing-in ceremony, Barron attended a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church alongside his mom, Melania Trump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

Melania, the supportive mother, stayed close to Barron throughout the day. Her prominent commitment to balancing her responsibilities as a mother, first lady, and wife in a recent interview with Fox has drawn much attention.

Melania revealed that she plans to divide her time between New York City, Washington D.C., and Palm Beach. “I will be in the White House. And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach,” she said.

Melania also shared her pride in supporting Barron as he goes through this phase of his academic life and family obligations. “My first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barron Trump Fan Account (@barronupdate)

The viral video has since captivated viewers and has beautifully brought to light a loving picture of the First Family during a significant milestone.

With Donald Trump getting ahead in his second term as president, these playful moments like Barron’s playful antics with his sisters are nothing but a refreshing look into the personal dynamics of a family in the political spotlight.