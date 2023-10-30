Hollywood is still reeling after the unexpected death of the immensely gifted actor, Matthew Perry. The Friends alum's body was discovered dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence on Saturday, October 28. Tributes are flooding in for him from friends and fans worldwide. Adele honored the late actor by pausing her residency act in Las Vegas to pay her respects to the 54-year-old legendary artist, Perry. “I’ll remember that character for the rest of my life,” Tearful, Adele addressed the Colosseum at Caesars Palace about the popular sitcom character, Chandler Bing, played by Perry. “He’s probably the best comedic character of all time.” She continued, “It is always so shocking, especially someone that made you laugh and who brought so much joy to your life that you don’t know,” the singer-songwriter said. “This is what I find so strange, I never met him in my life. There is something, you feel so sad about it especially because you don’t necessarily know what was going on.”

As per Page Six, the Skyfall hitmaker who earlier disclosed that she had successfully overcome her drinking addiction also touched on Perry's battle with drug and alcohol addiction. “He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety,” she said to the crowd. “Which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave.” As per The NYPost, with a Halloween costume reminiscent of Morticia Adams, Adele dedicated her song When We Were Young as a tribute to Perry.

Adele added, “One of my favorite memories of when I was younger, with my friends, and one of my friends Andrew when I was 12 did the best Chandler impression, and he would do it all the time to make us laugh. And if anyone was having a bad day or feeling low, he would pretend to be Chandler. And I will remember that character for the rest of my life.” The Love in the Dark songstress concluded the emotional message by saying, “I just wanna say how much I love what he did for us, especially what he did for me… and hopefully now he can rest in peace.”

TMZ reported prescription medications were discovered inside Perry's house, but no illegal drugs were discovered at the scene of his death on Saturday. He supposedly sent his aide on an errand and played pickleball for two hours. The source claims that the assistant discovered he was unresponsive and dialed 911. The Los Angeles Police Department provided The Post with a statement on Saturday. “We responded to the 1800 block of Blue Sail Rd for a death investigation on a male at 4:10 p.m. this afternoon. He was in his 50s.”

