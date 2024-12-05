A Young Trump Planned to Meet a Supermodel But Went 'Crazy' After Seeing Melania Sitting Next to Her

In 2025, Melania Trump and Donald Trump will celebrate two things: Trump's second term in the White House and the completion of a significant relationship milestone. The first couple, who got married in 2005 after meeting at a fashion event in 1998, are getting ready to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary next year. Recently, a resurfaced video that went viral showcased the Republican leader recounting how he met his third wife. "I went crazy," Trump confessed during an exclusive interview with CNN's Larry King in 2005. "I said, I was actually supposed to meet somebody else, and this great supermodel was sitting next to Melania, and I was supposed to meet this supermodel. And they were saying, look, there's so-and-so," he gushed. "I said, forget about her. Who's the one on the left? And it was Melania."

King then inquired, "Were you introduced?" To which Melania replied, "Well, no." She continued, "We were both at the same party, and that's how we met. He came to me. It was a fashion week, in September 1998. The famous fashion week.The famous fashion week in New York." The legendary radio host asked with surprise, "Did you like him right away?" "It was a great chemistry and energy," Melania said. "We had, you know, a great time. We started to talk, and, you know, it was something that was there right away. And it was a long engagement," she added.

Later on in the interview, Melania admitted that Trump was a workaholic who frequently brought his business home with him. She did, however, acknowledge that she doesn't wish to change him. She continued by characterizing her husband as tough and meticulous. "He's working all the time. You know, Saturdays, Sundays, he's playing golf. It's his passion. He loves it. It doesn't bother me. I don't want to change him," the model said at that time. "I want to give him a space. And I think that's very important in the relationship," she added.

Decades later the former first lady penned her reaction in her memoir, “He was accompanied by a beautiful date, so I initially dismissed our conversation as mere pleasantries exchanged at an industry event,” Melania wrote while describing their first awkward meeting in 1998. As per The Independent, she also mentioned in the book that Trump's eyes were “filled with curiosity and interest” after spotting her. However, she refrained from letting out the details of the stunning blonde model Trump was seen with during the fashion event.

Melania recalled being “captivated” by Trump’s “charm and easygoing nature”. However, the former first lady had been absent from Trump's 2024 presidential campaign trail. When asked about her non-active political role the Republican leader quickly defended his wife saying, "Honestly, I like to keep her away from it. It's so nasty and so mean," he said while appearing in an interview with Today in September 2023.