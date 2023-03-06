The Beckhams Show United Front as Victoria Beckham Debuts Latest Collection at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham's latest Fall/Winter 2023 collection debuted at the Paris Fashion Week and the entire Beckham clan was there to support her. The Beckhams coordinated in all-black outfits, with her son, Brooklyn, and husband, David wearing double-breasted suits. Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz was seen in a pleated Victoria Beckham-designed dress which she accessorized with black leather gloves and tights. Harper, 11, wore a single-breasted black suit with a white tank top and sneakers, while Victoria herself looked chic in a navy turtleneck and charcoal trousers.

Victoria Beckham founded her luxury fashion label in 2008, and since then it has become a global name in the haute couture circles. The ace designer posted snapshots from Paris and captioned them, “I couldn’t do it without you, I love you all so much x. Kisses from Paris." She also mentioned her son Romeo who was missing from the scene. Nicola Peltz, who wed Brooklyn Beckham in April 2022, was quick to comment, “A beautiful show! We love you!"

Popsugar reports that since the high-profile nuptials, Brooklyn and Nicola have been embroiled in rumors of discomfort between the newlyweds and the Beckhams, which the family has dispelled with their recent show of strength at the fashion week. In a previous interview with Variety, Brooklyn had mentioned that things are going well within the family, "Everyone gets along, which is good." Brooklyn also recounted in an interview with Popsugar that his dad gave him sound advice regarding married life, "Be nice. Treat her the best. Treat her like a queen, and everything will work."

According to Glamour, this sweet Instagram moment from the Paris Fashion Week comes after reports of an ongoing cold war between Victoria and Nicola. It is apparent that the rumors started ahead of Brooklyn and Nicola’s lavish wedding in April 2022. The build-up towards the wedding festivities was in full tension between the two, and news outlets like Page Six reported that Victoria and Nicola couldn't stand each other, a strife that was started by the new Beckham daughter-in-law wanting her own wishes to be fulfilled during the wedding preps leaving Victoria out of the picture.

According to Page Six, Victoria was upset when her son Brooklyn posted a magazine cover that referred to Nicola as “the New Mrs. Beckham.”

Nicola is the actress daughter of New York billionaire, Nelson Peltz. Nicola and Brooklyn just celebrated six months of wedded bliss in October. The newlyweds have since denied these rumors and shown their support by attending the fashion week scenes for the Beckhams' global label. It is likely wise enough for the couple to show a united front in the face of a new lawsuit filed by wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba in February 2023 over wedding arrangement damages.