Donald Trump Considering Solo Presidential Campaign Without Family Due to This 'Painful' Reason

Donald Trump might be running for the 2024 presidential election all by himself a third time. His wife Melania, their son Barron, 17, and his four adult children Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39, from his marriage to Ivana Trump, as well as Tiffany Trump, 29, from his second marriage to Marla Maples, won't be visible at any of his campaign rallies, per She Knows.

The family is reportedly done with Washington, D.C. after the events in his first term in office. "I said, that's enough for the family. Do you know why? It's too painful for the family," Trump told Fox News of the conversations he's had with his children upon embarking on his third presidential campaign.

"My family's been through hell. I mean, they have — Eric, my son, who's a fine boy. You know him very well. He's a fine young man, a good student, good everything, comes in. We're doing beautifully. Then I decide to run for president. I mean, I don't think anybody in the world in history has ever had more subpoenas sent to him," the 2024 GOP presidential front-runner claimed, per New York Post.

Despite endorsing her husband's presidential candidacy in a statement, the former first lady allegedly traveled to Europe this summer with Barron, skipping out on any campaign visits. After the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who had been top advisers the previous time around, made it apparent that their time in politics was done as well.

"Nobody has been through what my family has been through. Ivanka had a really successful line of clothing, I mean, making a fortune. When I did this, she was really — she closed it up. She sort of felt she had to, but she closed it up," Trump said in the Fox News interview about his 41-year-old daughter's decision to shut down her clothing brand in 2018.

That leaves Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany to fill in, although it's unlikely that any of them will work in Donald Trump's second administration if he wins the 2024 election. They have all relocated to Florida, and although they continue to make TV appearances and engage in political discourse, they don't appear to be interested in carrying out the daily duties of a White House position.

Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric, three of his adult children, are still resolving the New York legal case brought against them and the Trump Organization. Despite the fact that the family was significantly wealthier following their father's four years in government, the notoriety had a cost, and the law now doesn't appear to be on Donald Trump's side.

