A ‘Very Nervous’ Matty Healy Had This Reaction After Taylor Swift’s ‘TTPD’ Release

After the release of Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, Matty Healy of The 1975 reportedly felt a sense of relief. A source close to Healy shared details regarding the situation. They revealed the concerns buzzing around Swift’s highly anticipated album and its potential impact on their past relationship. The source revealed, “Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album.”

As per the reports of US Weekly, Swift’s lyrical treatment of their past romance in the album resonated positively with Healy’s loved ones, who were initially concerned about potential negative portrayals. The insider revealed, “Matty’s family knew about the relationship. And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain.”

The source further revealed that Healy received a thoughtful heads-up from Swift’s team about the album, which he appreciated. The insider added, “He was worried that their story would be shed in a negative light…the public wouldn’t get the full story.” Despite the nervousness buzzing around Swifties’ reactions, Healy is relieved and ready to move forward with less anxiety. Another source remarked, “Their relationship was fast, but extremely passionate and real. Although they don’t speak anymore, they have a strong bond and he will always hold a special place for her.”

The public spotlight on their relationship, which began in 2014 and resurfaced in 2022, has not always been smooth. Healy’s past comments and behavior, including controversial remarks and a rollercoaster public image, added layers of complexity to their association. The release of the album brought renewed attention to their brief fling in Swift’s lyrics. While Healy has not publicly addressed the album’s content, his aunt Debbie Dedes revealed, "Nothing surprises him anymore. He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on. He's very happy in his new relationship, so I'm sure he will be focusing on that," as reported by E! News.

Moving forward, Healy is focusing on his current relationship with model Gabbriette Bechtel, finding happiness and stability in his new chapter while appreciating the past for what it was—a significant and memorable part of his journey in the public eye. Fans speculated that her track But Daddy I Love Him is potentially about her fling with Healy. “I’ll tell you something right now / I’d rather burn my whole life down / than listen to one more second of all this bitching and moaning. I’ll tell you something about my good name / It’s mine alone to disgrace / I don’t care to all these vipers dressed in pale dresses groaning.” Swift sings in the track.