A Nation in Crisis — Trump’s Golden Arch Dream Rises While Americans Drown in Food Debt

Donald Trump has an ambitious vision to make America Great Again! Stemming from a background of generational wealth, he built a strong identity for himself through hard work, support, and intelligence, which shows in his lifestyle. The real estate mogul was a big shot name in the industry long before he said yes to politics.

Naturally, his extravagant choices can also be seen during his tenure as he plans another lavish construction project in Washington, D.C. This triumphal arch could rival the Lincoln Memorial in size and grandeur. This week, a correspondent captured images of a large model of the proposed arch, complete with a winged golden figure sitting atop the Resolute Desk, reminiscent of Paris’ Arc de Triomphe. The White House has not confirmed.

As per The Irish Star, the arch would be the latest in a series of projects tied to Trump’s return to office, including federal buildings with significant credit given to his administration. This news comes after Trump has already spent quite a large sum of funds renovating parts of the White House.

we must commit to building monumental things again. Things that last for centuries. I’m 100000% in support of this new project – a 250th anniversary triumphal arch in the nation’s capital pic.twitter.com/DYDZvcuBbX — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) October 10, 2025

The 79-year-old is set to construct a lavish ballroom, described as a $200 million gold-plated vanity project spanning 90,000 square feet. It is under scrutiny over whether its funding has ties to foreign governments. The President has also paved the infamous Rose Garden at the White House and turned it into a something akin to a patio in a resort.

Despite the federal government shutdown, which occurred on October 1, 2025, and remains unresolved as of October 9, construction on the ballroom has not stopped. Trump administration officials insist that the build is being financed through a combination of Trump’s personal finances and his ardent supporters, who are tycoons from companies like Google, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Palantir.

A controversy also began in lieu of the funding claims for the ballroom. YouTube, which Google owns, paid $24.5 million to resolve a longstanding lawsuit brought by Donald Trump. Similarly, Trump’s domestic spending bill, signed in July, includes billions for projects and symbolism aimed at reshaping the capital in his image.

His recent military parade, timed with the Army’s 250th anniversary and his 79th birthday, is estimated to have cost taxpayers up to $40 million. He has also spent quite a bit on renovating the Oval Office and covering it with gold accents, despite adverse reactions online.

The $200 million ballroom will be able to hold 650 people and be built adjacent to the White House where the East Wing currently sits. pic.twitter.com/008Y1tN9Qg — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 31, 2025

The news about Trump’s love for investing in gold, making massive renovations, and enjoying a luxurious lifestyle comes when there is an ongoing political fiasco between the Republicans and the Democrats over the shutdown, as TSA workers aren’t getting paid, the agricultural sector is suffering, and the people are concerned about America’s future.

As millions of Americans face cuts to healthcare, food assistance, and disaster relief programs, Trump has redirected hundreds of dollars in federal funds toward aesthetic upgrades, lavish amenities benefiting himself and his circle. Meanwhile, Republicans accused the Democrats of pushing for extreme spending measures, including proposals to offer health care to undocumented immigrants, which led to the shutdown.

Even people like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have decided to go against her party’s leadership despite her support for Trump and his ideas. All the funds meant for these workers were reportedly being used for providing healthcare for illegal immigrants and transgender surgeries.

“Our government keeps sending billions overseas while doing nothing for our own people,” Greene said. “It’s shameful, and I’m not staying silent about it anymore,” Greene said.

As Trump’s administration continues to announce grand renovations, many people have questioned the ruling party’s real agendas and accused them of heading towards an authoritarian style of leadership.