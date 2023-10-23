A Look at ‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards’ Troubled Relationship Over the Years

Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards’ Ups and Downs As a Couple

Image Source: Instagram| @mackedwards95

Teen Mom OG stars Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards have been in a tumultuous relationship ever since they first met in 2016. Mackenzie, a nursing student back then met the diesel mechanic while leaving a Chattanooga, Tennessee gym. As per ETOnline, the two instantly felt an attraction and fell head over heels for each other, "Ryan asked me if I would like to go to dinner," the reality star had recalled on her now-extinct blog, "and since I had a few minutes…I said okay." Little did she know, she wrote, "I was going on a date with my future husband." Two months later in December, Ryan proposed, during a private riverboat cruise, he knelt down and shyly mumbled, "Mack, will you marry me? Because you are the most special girl I've ever met in my life." Unfortunately, the couple's lives went upside down when Ryan's addictions wrecked their romance and tranquillity. Let's have a look at the couple's challenges over the years.

1. The Hush-Hush Wedding

Image Source: Instagram| @mackedwards95

The couple who met in 2016 and subsequently got engaged in December that year, decided to take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot. The couple decided to wed on November 18, 2017 and chose the church where Ryan's parents Jen and Larry once wed as their venue. Maci Bookout, Ryan's ex also gave her consent to the couple. "They have a very healthy relationship," she had told MTV News back then. "I think she's very understanding and supportive of him—she's a really good friend to him, but she also has enough of a 'I'm not going to put up with your s--t attitude.' It's the perfect balance for what Ryan needs in a partner." However, as per US Magazine, two months prior to marrying Mackenzie, Ryan was detained for heroin possession. The couple exchanged vows without the presence of their family and friends in May 2017.

2. Ryan's Struggles with Addiction

Image Source: Instagram| @mackedwards95

In June 2017 Ryan entered rehab for the first time after his wedding. "A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility,” he shared at the time. “I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better. Without the support of my wife and parents, I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.” As per People, the couple who had a secret wedding earlier made sure to get their families and friends involved for a second grand wedding in November 2017. “Everything is just kind of at a resting place right now. It’s about our boys,” Standifer Edwards said. “This is a day about us, yes, but it’s also about us becoming a family.”

3. Ryan's First Arrest But Not His Last

Image Source: Instagram | mackedwards95

In March 2018, right after the couple announced their first pregnancy together Ryan was arrested. The mechanic was detained for breaking the terms of his probation before he was released on bail. Later that month, a source revealed that there were "major concerns about his sobriety" and that "Ryan needed more inpatient treatment, longer than what he previously got." In July 2018, Ryan was once again detained for drug possession while Mackenzie was pregnant with their son, Jagger. The reality star entered rehab for a second time in September 2018 and watched the birth of his son live via video chat in October 2018. Ryan entered jail again in January 2019 and was later released in April, the couple welcomed their daughter Stella in January 2020.

4. Ryan Accused Mackenzie of Cheating

Image Source: Instagram| @mackedwards95

Ryan accused his wife of cheating in January 2023 via Instagram comments, “Take wife down off this I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others [sic] guys … tomorrow can’t get here fast enough!” Ryan left a scathing remark on a charming picture of him and his wife. “Don [sic] you know what happens when u lay with dogs? … wait look at who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yeah divorce is the right thing.” A day later, through her Instagram Stories, Mackenzie posted a mysterious quote. "I used to wanna protect my name in situations, now I just wanna protect my peace. I let whoever think whatever." In February, fans called out Ryan for repeatedly 'slut shaming' his wife.

5. Ryan and Mackenzie's Relationship at Present

Image Source: Instagram | mackedwards95

On February 27, Mackenzie formally filed for divorce from Ryan. She was given temporary custody of their children as well as a restraining order. By April, Ryan had been arrested three times for violating the privacy of his wife and for being in possession of drugs. The former Teen Mom OG star was detained in jail without bond until April 20. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail after pleading guilty to the harassing charge. He was also scheduled to return to court in June for his possession and DUI offenses. In August, the couple were photographed hanging out together outside the halfway home and recovery center where Ryan has resided since exiting jail.

