A Hypothetical Trump-Obama Face-off in 2028 Just Got Polled—And Netizens are Losing it Over the Results

Donald Trump is a competitive man, and he’s not shy to admit it or speak about it in front of the media. He has always compared how his arrival back in the office has drastically changed the face of American politics and even said that” how Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ruined America, but Trump will fix it.”

A new Daily Mail poll has unveiled surprising results in a fictional 2028 election scenario between President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama, both of whom have already served two terms.

Despite the constitutional limit of two terms, Trump has continued to float the idea of a third run, suggesting there might be “a way” around the 22nd Amendment. However, owing to the fact that the Republican Candidate is already 79 years old, some people claim he might not be alive to serve another term or simply be too unfit to serve in office.

The 22nd Amendment is definitive and clear. This scenario is not viable. An Amendment ratified by 3/4 of States and congress cannot be removed except by 3/4 of States and Congress. https://t.co/6GGOS3Dxf8 pic.twitter.com/u0kShXxxXj — Hedy Salazar (@queeniema52) March 30, 2025

As per The Irish Star, in an earlier Fox News interview this year, Donald Trump said, “I’d love that… That would be a good one,” when asked about a potential matchup with Barack Obama. “People are asking me to run, and there’s a whole story about running for a third term. I don’t know, I never looked into it. They do say there’s a way you can do it, but I don’t know about that.”

Meanwhile, if the former real estate mogul is successful in running for a third term, owing to the Amendment change, then it would also potentially allow Bill Clinton and former president George W. Bush to rejoin the political scene.

22nd Amendment, section 1: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice” https://t.co/ci5kQ0hpnE — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 31, 2025

In addition, results from The Daily Mail poll show Obama leading with 52% support compared to Trump’s 41%, with firm backing from Hispanic (73%) and Black voters (68%). Independent voters also favored Obama over Trump, 50% to 39%. Consequently, this report comes despite Obama not expressing any desire to run for office again.

Considering Barack Obama’s popularity in the US and his effortless image both as a politician, a philanthropist, and a successful family man raising two daughters, the results offer a clear view of how the public views both candidates.

In addition, Trump’s recent remarks on July 28, while talking to the media, where he claimed that his efforts had averted multiple international conflicts, show his desperation for praise and a potential Nobel Prize before his term ends. “We have many ceasefires going on,” he said. “If I weren’t around, you’d have right now six major wars going on. India would be fighting with Pakistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, on June 20, the 79-year-old posted on Truth Social that he believes he will never receive a Nobel Peace Prize, despite claiming credit for mediating peace between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda ( yes, we see how badly he wants it).

As quoted by a report, Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 for “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples,” primarily through nuclear non-proliferation initiatives and outreach to the Muslim world. As the first African-American president to rule America, his legacy shines bright amidst his excellent conduct, intellect, and love for his audience.

President Trump thinks he’s received some encouraging signs that he could win a Nobel peace prize – but will he? pic.twitter.com/TBUOkHJKKI — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 4, 2025

Till now, four presidents have won the Nobel Prize, including Obama, and there’s been a series of mixed reactions about Trump running for another term or receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, with his erratic policies and traditional leadership style, and a never-ending urge to be always right and an unexplainable love for the nation Will America accept him for another term in 2028? Chances are not 50-50.