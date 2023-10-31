A ‘Drop of American Blood’ Equals to ‘Gallon of Yours,’ Donald Trump Warns the Enemies of the US

In a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition Summit, former President Donald Trump made strong statements, asserting a staunch stance on protecting American interests and citizens in the face of potential threats from adversaries. Trump expressed his astonishment at the recent attacks on Israel by Hamas, emphasizing the necessity of a robust response to any such aggression against the United States.

He warned against mirroring the situation in Europe, insinuating concerns of rising ‘Jihads’ in cities like London and Paris, while recommending the United States maintain its unique identity. The former President took an analytic stand on the historical approach to democratization efforts in foreign countries, pointing out the challenges and drawbacks of trying to enforce democracy in volatile areas. Making fun of the idealistic pursuit, he remarked, "Let's turn Baghdad into Palm Beach.” He joked, “Doesn't work out too well."

According to reports in The Hill, with a clear and direct warning, Trump exclaimed, “If you spill a drop of American blood, we will spill a gallon of yours.” He further exclaimed, “We will fully support the Israelis in their mission to ensure that Hamas is decimated and that these atrocities will be avenged—they will be avenged. In many ways, they will be avenged, I think even beyond what you're thinking about. Biden's weakness provokes war and death because, as history shows, evil only respects one thing: unyielding strength. When I'm back in the White House, American enemies will know, once again—and they're going to know it—that if you try to kill our citizens, we will kill you.”

Trump also took a strong stand against fake sympathizers of Hamas, pointing out specific lawmakers and students and promising to revoke visas of what he claimed as "Hamas sympathizers" if he were to be re-elected as President. As per Daily Mail reports, the United Nations (U.N.) Secretary-General called for a cease-fire in the conflict over humanitarian concerns in Gaza. António Guterres asserted, “This situation must be reversed. I reiterate my strong appeal for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, together with the unconditional release of hostages and the delivery of humanitarian relief at the level that corresponds to the dramatic needs of the people in Gaza, where a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes."

Moreover, Trump wasn’t hesitant to describe the escalation in global conflicts as due to the weakness in the current U.S. administration. He claimed his potential return to the White House as an impediment against further nuisance, stating that adversaries would understand that the U.S. would retaliate swiftly if its citizens were targeted. While Trump’s stance resonated with the audience at the summit, his statements and assertive pledges have ignited debates about the potential impact of such strong rhetoric on U.S. foreign policy and international relations.

