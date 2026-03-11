A Democrat Is Leading the Race to Fill Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Seat

Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned from Congress after falling out with President Donald Trump. The special election being held in the wake of her vacating the seat will head into a runoff in April. No candidate who ran in the election, whether Democrat or Republican, was able to achieve the required majority.

However, for a state that is deeply conservative and is a guaranteed win for Republicans, it was a shock to many to see that a Democratic candidate came the closest to the required majority. He was trailed by a candidate who was endorsed by Donald Trump.

The election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia is now heading to a runoff since Democrat Shawn Harris received 41.5 % of the votes compared to his Republican opponent who received only 33.7% ! pic.twitter.com/FwyOGcdHpK — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) March 11, 2026

According to CNN data, when 99% of the votes were counted, the Democratic candidate, Shawn Harris, had received 37.3% of the votes, while Clay Fuller lagged with 34.9%.

Harris, a former Marine turned farmer, lost to Greene by 24 points in 2024. A major campaign issue for Harris has been affordability — a theme that also resonated with the Trump-Vance ticket.

While this Democratic lead might not amount to anything in the long run, MTG’s falling out with Donald Trump might signal that the Republican base might not be as united as it was a few months ago. The Senate is split almost equally between Democrats and Republicans, while Republicans hold a one-seat majority.

Whoever is able to win Greene’s seat will be expected to begin a campaign again should they want to serve their terms. Currently, they would serve the remaining term that Greene had left, which would end in Jan. 2027. The runoff election will take place on April 7.

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump-endorsed Clayton Fuller WINS Georgia US House District 14 GOP slot to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress Fuller now advances to an April runoff against the Democrat, as nobody got a majority of votes tonight TRUMP’S PICK ADVANCES! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SXefeH5kXq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 11, 2026

Greene, who held the office before, was a backer of Donald Trump and has served in Congress. However, the politician had a falling out with Donald Trump over the release of the Epstein files.

She has been critical of Trump since she left office. She has taken to her X account to criticize multiple decisions that have been made by Donald Trump. These include U.S. military strikes against Iran in partnership with Israel. The war has since hit gas prices, which have shot up, thanks to the war spilling over to the wider Middle East.