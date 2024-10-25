A 6-Year-Old Who Attended a Diddy Party in 1999 Reveals What He Experienced: "He Put His Arm..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Justin Litovsky, now 30, recently opened up about attending a Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ all-white party in the Hamptons. On July 3, 1999, Justin, then only 6, attended what was deemed as an 'afternoon barbecue' with his parents, Maya Litovsky and David Allen. In a recent interview with Inside Edition, he recalled how the hip-hop mogul hugged him uncomfortably.

"He put his arm around me in an uncomfortable way, close to areas that you shouldn't as a grown man...I remember marijuana and topless women. Those are the two main things that I remember," he said. Justin told the New York Post that he wanted to join the adults in the pool. "I didn’t know if t**s were a good thing or a bad thing, but I hoped to jump in." He also noted that he was the only child there.

Justin’s mother, Maya, too admitted that the party was family-friendly at first until things took a darker turn. "There were bottles everywhere and naked women. I wasn’t sure if this was appropriate or normal." She shared that she felt uncomfortable and questioned how children were even allowed at such an event. She added, "I did not allow my son to get in there (the pool)."

Justin’s father, David Allen, was at the party as a photographer who was asked to click pictures of the high-profile guests, including Jay-Z, Lil’ Kim, Tyson Beckford, and designer, Donna Karan. Allen recalled moving through the lively event, where guests freely indulged in marijuana and alcohol. David helped his son meet celebrities, allowing him to pose with stars like Magic Johnson, Patti LaBelle, and Keith Richards. Commenting on these snaps, Justin said, "I don’t look like I have a normal smile in the pictures."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007, in East Hampton, New York. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Mat Szwajkos)

Maya, now an influencer, claimed that her family left at 9:30 pm after spending their afternoon avoiding pot smoke and topless women. She added, “The party continued, and nobody was getting out of the pool. So, who knows what happened after that.” Years after the event, Diddy reportedly imposed a 'child curfew' at his parties for kids to leave early, the Daily Mail reported. "If child welfare comes here in 30 minutes, that’s on y’all,” Diddy joked in 2007.

These revelations come as Diddy faces serious legal troubles with charges that include sex trafficking, racketeering, transportation for prostitution, and sexual abuse. Investigations found that the elaborate gatherings Diddy organized, referred to as 'freak-offs,' involved procuring and transporting individuals across states, enforcing participation with threats, and recording the events to secure compliance through blackmail. Diddy has denied all allegations and awaits trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).