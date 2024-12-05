A 1995 Photo of Teenage Kim Kardashian Has People Doing a Double-Take: “I’m Old Enough to...”

A resurfaced picture of a teenage Kim Kardashian from 1995 has taken the internet by storm, with fans and critics alike scrutinizing her youthful appearance and pondering over how her looks have transformed over the years. The image, showcasing a fresh-faced Kardashian, left many doing a double take, prompting comments on Reddit like, “I’m old enough to remember when they first used to post these photos. The photos have been altered through the years, if I remember correctly in this one she had more cheeks/cheekbones and more of a dark under-eye area. If someone can be bothered they should make a comparison post. This was as far back as I could find. I think even the one on the right is edited, too (while less so).”

While some fans admired her natural beauty in the throwback picture, others claim the image has subtly altered over the years. One Reddit user wrote, “This needs to be higher. This is definitely not the original photo.” In agreement, one critic remarked, “The baby hair-ectomy and nose jobs really changed her look the most dramatically, to me.”

Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, “It’s crazy to me that nowadays she’s completely lost any trace of her ethnic features. She had such a unique look and now she’s the standard for generic plastic surgery face.” Another person wrote, “I can’t deal with them editing childhood photos to keep up with the plastic surgery allegations.” Some fans loved the throwback but wondered how she'd look if she did not get any cosmetic work done. “Wow, she looks fantastic. I wish she'd left everything (face, hair, nose, skin, etc) alone.”

As per Teen Vogue, Kardashian is no stranger to public fascination with her past. She frequently shares nostalgic glimpses into her younger years on social media, including a picture from her first trip to Europe at age 15, taken during a tour with the Eagles. She captioned the post, "When is National Ice Cream Day? (This pic was taken by Shelli Azoff when I was 15. First trip to Europe on tour with the Eagles) Allison and I made a journal of this trip. I'm gonna look for it and post it on my app!" The post ignited disbelief, with fans marveling at her youthful resemblance compared to her present-day self.

Then, during her 40th birthday, Kardashian celebrated by recreating iconic birthday moments from her childhood, complete with matching cakes, decorations, and videos recorded by her late father, Robert Kardashian. She wrote, "They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad videotaped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party," as reported by Nicki Swift.

Kim Kardashian clicked a picture in July 2023. (Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian)

Kardashian’s style and appearance have undergone dramatic changes since her early days as Paris Hilton’s closet-organizing sidekick to becoming a global fashion and beauty mogul. Despite criticism over alleged cosmetic procedures and societal influences, Kardashian has embraced her journey. “I cherish every era,” she told Vogue, reflecting on her evolving looks and iconic fashion moments.