10 Celebrities Who Refused Plastic Surgery And Advocate On Aging Naturally 

Hollywood is a glamorous space where women fight to look 'younger' to become more successful. Through cosmetic surgery, skin care regimens, and the newest fashions in beauty, countless celebrities establish impossible standards for beauty. Nonetheless, many of them have decided to accept their true selves and speak out against surgical improvements. They wish to be 'role models' to the younger generations while the markets are flooded with cosmetic enhancement procedures. Here are a few well-known faces that eschewed plastic surgery to embrace their true complexion.

1. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is known for her eccentric fashion and beauty transformations, there have been speculations that the Poker Face songstress had gone under the knife. However, she refuted the claims in a 2010 interview with Cosmopolitan, “Before my first single ever came out, it was suggested I get a nose job, but I said, ‘No.’ I love my Italian nose.” She added defiantly, “If people wanted me to look like a sexpot, I would look like the opposite.” She said, “I had a very big nose, very curly brown hair and I was overweight — I got made fun of.” “I have never had plastic surgery, and there are many pop singers who have,” Gaga told Harper’s Bazaar in 2011. She added, “I think that promoting insecurity in the form of plastic surgery is infinitely more harmful than an artistic expression related to body modification.”

2. Pink

Pink opened up about the 'sign of aging' in a since-deleted post on X, “Dear Me, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger… You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.” “But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh… and yeah you idiot… u smoked,” she continued. According to People, Pink revealed why she had never done a Botox, "Every once in a while, you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn't move. I cannot get behind it. I just can't." “I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry.” “I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks,” she wrote.“I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality are far more important than my face.” The So What songstress clapped back at trolls saying, "Yes, although I don't feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is my first 'grateful' every day. What a blessing to have life and years. To be this strong, to be able to still piss off strangers just by existing."

3. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore wishes to age gracefully, "I haven't done anything, and I'm going to maintain that as long as possible," she told People in November 2023. "I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don't see myself resorting to it." The E.T. actress added, "And I look forward to seeing what I look like as a leather bag in the future!" Barrymore confessed that plastic surgery is addictive and she wanted to stay away from its consequences, "I have a highly addictive personality, so I worry I'd continue to chase it, get this and that done," she says. "That scares me, just because of my approach to things. So, I'm waiting on making any alterations." She also expressed that aging is 'positive', "It means you're alive, you're living, and that's a really good thing. Embracing aging is such positive, healthy messaging." She concluded, "Health really comes into focus more than anything when there is peril," she said. "If you have your health, then you can focus on so many other things — including beauty. But it really is the most important thing of all."

4. Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts, the Pretty Woman actress is known for her natural features and beautiful smile. "It's unfortunate that we live in such a panicked, dysmorphic society where women don't even give themselves a chance to see what they'll look like as older persons," Julia Roberts told Elle in August 2010. "I want to have some idea of what I'll look like before I start cleaning the slates. I want my kids to know when I'm pissed, when I'm happy, and when I'm confounded. Your face tells a story ... and it shouldn't be a story about your drive to the doctor's office." In 2014, the Ocean's Twelve actress stated in an interview, "By Hollywood standards, I guess I've already taken a big risk in not having had a facelift."

5. Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek, the 57-year-old Frida actress is known for sharing her flawless features on social media. "No surgical tweaks. No Botox either," Hayek said in an interview in 2010. "I think it is terrible, these girls in their late 20s injecting their faces and lips. One told me, 'If I kill my muscles now, I'll never get wrinkles.' Can you imagine?" In 2015 she told Elle, "I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin, and there's no one in the States who is using this ingredient except for us," Hayek said while revealing her beauty secrets. "Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like 'Oh my god! How come nobody is using this?' This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings. I'm 48. I will be 49 this year and I only use my creams." She concluded, "If you put it on at night, you have nothing the next day. It also has licorice extract, so not only does it help take away the pimple, but it helps lighten the blemish."

6. Meryl Streep

Ageless beauty and three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep swears by her natural skin, in July 2008, Streep explained the importance of embracing the "gift" of aging during an interview with Good Housekeeping Magazine, "You'd be amazed at how many men in this industry have gone down that road of getting plastic surgery." The Mama Mia actress added, "I just don't get it. You have to embrace getting older. Life is precious, and when you've lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift." In December 2009, she told Vanity Fair, "When I see it in people I meet, it's like an interruption in communication with them. It's like a flag in front of the view, and that, for an actor, is like wearing a veil — it's not a good thing."

7. Julianne Moore

Speaking with Allure in 2010, Julianne Moore confessed that getting Botox done was 'weird', "I hate to condemn people for doing [Botox], but I don't believe it makes people look better," she said. "I think it just makes them look like they had something done to their face. When you look at somebody who's had their face altered in some way, it just looks weird." According to W Magazine, the Still Alice actress supports aging naturally, "There's so much judgment inherent in the term ... Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don't have an option, of course. No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing; it just is." She continued, "It's part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over? How do we continue to evolve? How do we navigate life to have even deeper experiences? That should be what aging is about."

8. Jodie Foster

"[Plastic surgery is] not my thing," Jodie Foster revealed in a 2007 interview. "I don't have anything against it for other people. Whatever they want to do, I'm fine with it. For me, it's really a self-image thing. Like, I'd rather have somebody go, 'Wow, that girl has a bad nose' than, 'Wow, that girl has a bad nose job.' I'd rather have a comment about who I am than about something that identifies me as being ashamed of who I am." "Sixty was the best shift of all because I was struggling in my 50s. I was sort of like, 'Am I ever going to do anything meaningful again? Is this all there is," Foster told Interview Magazine in November 2023. "There's that awkward phase where everybody who's in their late forties or fifties is very busy getting all plumped and shooting s--- into their face. I didn't want that life, but I also knew that I couldn't compete with my old self." She continued, "Then something happened when I turned 60. I was like, 'I figured it out. This is good.' There was something about going back to the work with a different attitude, I think, about really enjoying supporting other people and saying to myself, 'This is not my time. I had my time. This is their time.'"

9. Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson called the Botox trend 'mad' in an exclusive interview with Hello Magazine in 2014, "It's mad," she said. "It's not a normal thing to do, and the culture that we've created that says it's normal is not normal. Why do people ask persons to cut them open and put things into their bodies? What is that, what are we doing to ourselves?" The Oscar-winner confessed that she found the trend worrisome among youngsters, "It's chronically unhealthy, and there's this very serious side to all of that because we're going to end up with this sort of 'super-culture' that's going to suggest to young people, girls, and boys, that this looks normal. And it's not normal." In 2022 she told The Wrap, "I've always thought that, though. But I've always been a kind of card-carrying, militant feminist when it comes to women's bodies and what's been done to them, what we're told to expect of ourselves, what we're told to do to ourselves."

10. Halle Berry

Oscar winner Halle Berry revealed how she stood her ground despite being under the constant pressure of getting plastic surgery. "When you see everybody around you doing it, you have those moments when you think, 'To stay alive in this business, do I need to do the same thing?' I won't lie and tell you that those things don't cross my mind because somebody is always suggesting it to me," the Monster's Ball actress told Yahoo! Beauty in 2015. "It's almost like crack that people are trying to push on you. That's what I feel like. I just have kept reminding myself that beauty really is as beauty does, and it is not so much about my physical self. Aging is natural, and that's going to happen to all of us." "I just want to always look like myself, even if that's an older version of myself. I think when you do too much of that cosmetic stuff, you become somebody else in a way," she added.