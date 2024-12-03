A 12-Year-Old Harry's Sweet Gesture For Mom Diana's Final Birthday Will Make You Cry Happy Tears

Princess Diana celebrated her final birthday on July 1, 1997, before she tragically passed away two months later on August 31. Arguably, one of the sweetest gifs she received on her last birthday was a simple yet profoundly moving gesture from her youngest son, Prince Harry. According to the Mirror, on her 36th birthday, 12-year-old Harry called Diana and, with the help of his classmates, serenaded her with 'Happy Birthday' over the phone.

Today Princess Diana would have turned 63 years old . Here she was picking Prince Harry up from school, look at her excitement as ,she sees him🥹, her little jumps 🥹

She was so mother and she will always be . Happy Birthday Queen 🕊️🤍 pic.twitter.com/zfpVvcUIBC — Claire (@claireXanda) July 1, 2024

Specifics of how Prince William commemorated the day remain unknown. Diana is reported to have spent much of her birthday evening with her brother, Charles Spencer. Together, they attended the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Tate Gallery in London, where Diana, the guest of honor, dazzled in a black beaded Jacques Azagury dress gifted to her earlier that day.

princess diana on her 36th birthday 24 years ago today🤍 pic.twitter.com/VgWa0sIHLw — e🐅 (@divineysl) July 1, 2021

The gown, paired with a striking emerald choker from the royal family’s collection, became one of her iconic looks. Azagury later told Hello! magazine, "Diana loved it. I believe she had another dress to wear but ended up wearing mine." The evening was a star-studded affair, with attendees including Steve Martin, Iman, Bryan Ferry, and Damien Hirst. Spencer later reflected on this night during his eulogy at Diana’s funeral. He recounted, “She sparkled, of course.” Despite the glamour, Diana reportedly held a modest view of her birthdays. Inspector Ken Wharfe, her former bodyguard, revealed that she often preferred to keep celebrations low-key, finding the outpouring of gifts and attention overwhelming.

Diana, Princess of Wales, on her 36th birthday on 1st July 1997, wearing a dress designed by fashion designer Jacques Azagury. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library)

On her final birthday, she received over 90 bouquets and more than 300 cards by noon, as per the Daily Mail. Among the gifts was an extravagant floral arrangement from Teddy Forstmann, who had been sending her weekly bouquets for years. David Tang and Donald Trump were among others who contributed lavishly to her collection of gifts, though Diana famously redirected Trump’s flowers to a Knightsbridge clinic, joking, “From one bum to another.”

Her day also included several thoughtful gestures. Diana made time to respond to a family affected by a tragic accident, correspond with her former headmistress at West Heath, and review various charity commitments. In the months leading up to her birthday, Diana had been actively involved in global humanitarian campaigns. From collaborating with Mother Teresa in New York to raising funds for cancer research in Lahore, she embraced her role as a force for change. Azagury recalled her newfound confidence during this period and remarked, “She was happier than I had ever seen her.”

The statue of Princess Diana is unveiled in honor of what would have been her 60th birthday. pic.twitter.com/qbe6sSogyc — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) July 1, 2021

Diana’s sons have worked to preserve her memory in their own ways. Most recently, William and Harry united virtually to pay tribute to her during the Diana Awards. William shared that he ensures his children know about their grandmother, showing them photos and discussing her often. Reflecting on her potential role as a grandmother, he remarked in the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, “She’d love the children to bits, but she’d be an absolute nightmare...causing a scene at bath time with bubbles everywhere.”