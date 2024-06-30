5 Weird Aspects of Donald Trump's Relationship With His Youngest Son Barron

Unique Aspects of Donald Trump's Relationship With His Son Barron

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Donald Trump often seems over the moon about having Barron Trump as his son, showering him with praise at every opportunity. He paints Barron as the epitome of a model child, a stand-up guy with a good head on his shoulders. However, actions speak louder than words, and it looks like their relationship is practically nonexistent if you believe what he and everyone around them say. Since Barron was born, Donald has seemed ecstatic about raising a young boy, even revealing that naming him Barron was a personal choice. "It's a name I've always loved, but I never had the courage to use as per Nicki Swift. I gave the idea to Melania, and then I was going to take it away at the very end, and she said, 'You can't take it away! I've been calling him Barron while he's been in my stomach, and you just can't take it away!'" Donald said on The Oprah Winfrey Show. The former president also once claimed to have a close relationship with mini-Donald, telling Megyn Kelly, "Our dinners are nice dinners, our dinners are like people's dinners ... we actually get along very well." But if you read between the lines of Donald's own words, it seems like their relationship is more fiction than fact. There are some strange things about his relationship with Barron that are hard to ignore, including how he doesn't seem to have an idea of what's going on in Barron's life and his admission that he's quite jealous of Barron's height.

1. Donald Did Not Lend Much of a Hand Tending to Barron When He Was a Baby

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Trump isn't exactly winning any Father of the Year awards, but calling him a deadbeat might be a bit much. When it comes to basic dad duties like changing diapers, he openly admitted he doesn't bother. Shortly after Barron was born in 2006, he told the New York Post he wouldn't touch diapers, claiming Melania wouldn't approve. He also skipped diaper duty with his older kids, as his late ex-wife Ivana revealed in 2017. "Nope, never changed a diaper," she said. To be fair, Donald doesn't deny this. "I like kids. I mean, I won't do anything to take care of them," he once confessed to Howard Stern, emphasizing that his role is just bankrolling his kids. "I'll supply funds and she'll take care of the kids. It's not like I'm gonna be walking the kids down Central Park."

2. He Also Once Forgot That Barron Was His Son

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Refusing to change diapers is one thing, but forgetting you have a son is another level of parenting. In 2019, Trump faced ridicule for seemingly forgetting about Barron during a press conference on vaping. He referred to Barron as "a son — together," which confused many. Years later, he appeared to remember Barron but not the details of his life. At the May 2024 Republican National Convention, Donald expressed interest in Barron serving as a Florida delegate but got his age wrong. He said Barron was 17, but Barron was actually 18 and about to graduate from high school. At least he remembered Barron existed this time!

3. Is Donald Jealous of Barron?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Maybe Trump occasionally forgets he has a teenage son because he's reportedly envious. Insiders say Donald resents Barron for towering over him at 6 feet 7 inches. "He's jealous of everyone's height. He never lets himself be photographed with someone taller," journalist Michael Wolff told MSNBC. Trump even admitted he doesn't like getting photographed with Barron because it makes him look small. "He's a big boy ... but I couldn't get him to play basketball," Trump said on Logan Paul's Impulsive podcast. "He plays soccer. I say, 'Barron, I don't want to take a picture next to you.'" At this rate, Barron should hope he stops growing if he wants to stay in the annual Trump Christmas family photo, or maybe Donald should step out of the frame.

4. Barron Advises Donald on Politics but Refuses to Be a Delegate

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Barron and Trump bond over politics, despite Barron not showing interest in politics publicly. Donald claims Barron advises him behind closed doors, acknowledging Barron's understanding of his work. Donald praised Barron's intelligence on "Kayal and Company," noting his knack for political insights. However, Barron declined to be a delegate at the 2024 Republican National Convention due to other commitments, according to Melania Trump's office. Barron, preparing for college, has garnered interest from multiple universities, with Donald highlighting his academic prowess on Fox News.

5. He is fluent in both English and Slovenian

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Barron is bilingual, fluent in both English and Melania's native Slovenian. As a child, Melania recalled how Barron frequently conversed with his grandmother exclusively in Slovenian. While Melania values Barron's ability to speak multiple languages, she and her husband agree that English should be his primary language in public settings.

"I believe speaking multiple languages is beneficial, but in America, English is the primary language," Melania explained to People.