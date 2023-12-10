9 Cringey Details About Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Relationship

9 Cringy Things About Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Relationship

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Also Read: Scott Disick Joins Kris Jenner for Thanksgiving at Her Mega Palm Springs Mansion as Ex-Kourtney Skips

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's turbulent relationship has been a captivating spectacle, defined by unexpected twists and cringe-worthy details. Their romance has consistently kept fans guessing, from vague relationship statuses to extravagant gestures and public breakups. The speculation about Travis's involvement reached a peak with rumors about Kylie's pregnancy. The cringe aspects of their relationship emerge in this story of fame, love, and parenthood, casting light on a celebrity relationship that defies conventional norms.

1. Travis Ignores Questions About His Relationship With Kylie

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

Travis had remained silent about his relationship with Kylie, despite being a part of one of the most scrutinized celebrity couples since April 2017. In an interview with Billboard, he dismisses questions about dating Kylie and potential parenthood, saying, "I don’t want to talk about that. They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing." This reluctance to acknowledge a relationship that has lasted for quite some time and has been the subject of widespread speculation adds to the oddity.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Opens Up On Co-parenting with Travis Scott Son's Name Change, And Plastic Surgery

2. Travis' Cheating

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Also Read: Here's What Scott Disick is Feeling as Kourtney Kardashian Prepares to Welcome her First Child with Travis Barker

In December 2017, a source told Hollywood Life that Travis Scott frequently partied, leaving pregnant Kylie alone. "She's got unanswered questions about Travis," the insider revealed, expressing concern about possible infidelity. Kylie allegedly considered having him undergo a lie detector test to validate his faithfulness. The situation weighed heavily on their relationship, casting doubt over their trust. "She can’t help but worry that he’s cheating on her and she’s started saying she wants him to take a lie detector test to prove he’s been faithful.” the source said.

3. Not Acknowledging The Pregnancy

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

In September 2017, TMZ revealed that Kylie was pregnant with Travis' child, catapulting the couple into the spotlight. However, the mystery deepened as Kylie never officially confirmed the pregnancy, fueling unending rumors. To add to the mystery, Kylie has largely withdrawn from public view, whereas Travis maintains an active social media presence. Kylie addressed her secretive pregnancy in a post on February 4, 2018, saying, "My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world." Despite the initial secrecy, Kylie eventually revealed the news after the baby was born.

4. Travis Might Have Been Pressuring Kylie To Keep Her Pregnancy A Secret

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Amid the Kardashian obsession with social media and public image, Kylie's covert handling of her pregnancy has been particularly perplexing. Kylie has been noticeably absent from Travis's public appearances since the baby rumors surfaced, fueled speculation. Concerns expressed by the Kardashians about the couple's relationship stability add to the mystery. The prevalent rumor suggested that Travis, who appears to be less committed since the pregnancy speculation, may have played a role in keeping it hidden. Travis' evasive response to questions about fatherhood adds to the suspicion, with his remark, "Uh... for what?" implying his reluctance.

5. Travis' Association With Kendall

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

According to Your Tango, Travis had a brief relationship with Kylie's sister, Kendall, before his relationship with the youngest Jenner. Although their relationship was never officially confirmed, sources claim Travis, who is notorious for his aversion to publicizing relationships, made unsettling comments about the two sisters. He allegedly boasted about Kylie's qualities, mentioning her superiority in bed while noting Kendall's personality. Despite Kendall's private dating life, photos of her with Travis before his involvement with Kylie are now public. Kendall's absence during the birth of her niece Stormi, possibly to avoid tension, fueled speculation.

6. Travis And Blac Chyna Were Seen Together

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

Travis's involvement with the Kardashians extended beyond Kendall. He was linked with Blac Chyna, who shares familial ties through her previous relationship with Kylie's brother, Rob Kardashian. Travis and Blac Chyna were spotted conversing at a club in December 2017, raising eyebrows. Although their encounter appeared to be innocuous, it added a layer of intrigue to Travis's connections within the Kardashian orbit.

7. Travis Cheats On Kylie

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Steffy

Travis vehemently denied infidelity allegations in 2019 in an Instagram post, expressing the emotional toll of false accusations. The denial came after his breakup with Kylie, which she confirmed on Twitter, emphasizing their amicable co-parenting relationship with daughter Stormi. Speculation centered on model Rojean Kar, who was said to be the catalyst for the breakup. She refuted the claims on Instagram, urging the public to stop spreading falsehoods that harm real people's lives.

8. Planning A Baby Despite Infidelity

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Craig Barritt

Despite a history of on-again, off-again relationship, Kylie and Travis appear embraced a new chapter in their relationship with their second child together. While they have not been officially reunited, sources who spoke with Hollywood Life indicate a strong and growing bond between the two, emphasizing a shared desire to grow their family. According to sources, the decision to have a second child has been discussed for some time, with Kylie expressing a strong desire for Stormi to have a full-blood sibling.

9. Does Travis Have A Third Child?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

The latest twist in Kylie and Travis's tumultuous relationship is that the rapper may be the father of a third child with an unnamed woman. According to an anonymous blind item on a celebrity gossip site, an A-list reality star, presumed to be Kylie, will soon learn her children have a half-sibling. While the claim remains unverified, it adds to the ongoing saga of cheating allegations that have plagued the couple's on-again, off-again romance, per Your Tango.

More from Inquisitr

Kid Cudi Addresses the Rumors of a Feud With ‘Brother’ Star Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Attend Beyoncé Concert, Ex Travis Scott Also Joins In