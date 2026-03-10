8-Year-Old Boy Airlifted to Hospital After Falling Nearly 30 Feet From California Ski Lift

An 8-year-old boy reportedly sustained injuries after falling from a ski lift. The incident took place in California on Sunday, March 8, when the child fell almost 30 feet from the Grandview chairlift at the Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort.

In a conversation with local news outlet South Tahoe Now, a spokesperson for the resort has revealed that the alarming accident occurred near the top terminal of the lift. The resort is located in Twin Bridges in El Dorado County. It is about 16 miles from South Lake Tahoe on U.S. Highway 50.

According to local media reports, a number of emergency services responded to the scene. Lake Valley Fire Protection District (LVFPD) paramedics and California Shock Trauma Air Rescue (CALSTAR) 6 rushed to the scene along with two flight nurses on board.

After arriving at the base, they wasted no time and immediately transferred the injured boy in the air ambulance to Renown Medical Center, Fire Chief John McNamara confirmed CBS News.

​Due to the gravity of the fall from the ski lift, it was challenging to transfer the patient. Hence, authorities requested air transport owing to the child’s age and the distance of the fall. LVFPD Battalion Chief Perry Quinn said their vehicle and the helicopter arrived at the spot at the same time.

The LVFPD issued a press release on Monday, March 9, stating, “Ski patrol responded immediately, provided first aid and transported the child to the landing zone… Paramedics with Medic 7 and Battalion 7 from Lake Valley Fire Protection District, and CALSTAR 6 flight nurses, determined immediate transport to Renown Regional Medical Center based on the mechanism for injury.”

​In the press release, the authorities mentioned that the incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. local time on March 8. The identity of the child was not revealed. Authorities failed to provide any update and and mentioned that they are unaware whether the child is currently in a stable condition or has any broken bones or serious injuries.

The terrifying ski lift incident followed another unfortunate instance of a girl facing a similar fall. A viral video showed a 12-year-old dangling from a ski chairlift in California in January. She then plummeted to the ground despite passersby and mountain staff members trying to help her with a pad and a safety net.

The girl’s mother later reportedly commented under a social media post, confirming that she is doing fine and escaped serious injuries, “She slipped down right away. There was nothing that anyone did wrong.”

