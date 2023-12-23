Well-known individuals who regret having cosmetic procedures or plastic surgery

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera (L); Noam Galai (R)

Actors and reality TV celebrities have spoken out about their regrets about having plastic surgery and cosmetic treatments done on them, including nose jobs and implants. While the Kardashian-Jenner family has been transparent about having surgery, other well-known figures have taken fans by surprise by confessing to getting cosmetic work done. Ashley Tisdale was one of these celebrities, and in 2020, she wrote an emotional post on Instagram about her regrets about having surgery and how it affected her self-confidence. Discover who else regrets having cosmetic surgery by scrolling through the pictures.

1. Ashley Tisdale

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

In a long 2020 Instagram post, the former Disney Channel actress said that she underwent breast enhancement surgery and detailed the effects it had on her. She said in the post, "As you know, I’ve been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important. Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Before the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period did. But little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up—food sensitivities as well as gut issues."

2. Jessica Simpson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

The 39-year-old singer remembered a specific low period in her decades-long battle with body image in her memoir, Open Book. As reported by ET Online, Simpson decided to get a partial tummy tuck in the wake of her pregnancy. However, the procedure did not go well, and Simpson had vomiting that was so severe that her sutures were in danger of tearing due to colitis. A nine-day hospital stay and a great deal of remorse were the outcome. She said, "My mom and Eric were so worried... Doctors talked seriously about me needing a blood transfusion."

3. Heidi Montag

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Parra

Simultaneously, Montag had ten cosmetic operations. At the time of the procedures, the celebrity was just 23 years old. The procedures included otoplasty, liposuction, brow lifts, chin reductions, breast augmentations, rhinoplasty revisions, and face fat injections. Dr. Frank Ryan, a cosmetic surgeon who passed away in a vehicle accident in 2010, conducted the operations at no cost at that time. Ryan allegedly assured Montag before the surgery that she would heal 'within a few months.' That being said, the reality TV personality needed almost a year to recover. As reported by Newsweek, she said, "I could barely talk. My jaw, I had part of my chin sawed off. I mean, it was a lot. We had to have nurses at the house for months to help me recover."

4. Victoria Beckham

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anthony Harvey

Victoria Beckham sent a letter to her 18-year-old self in 2017 that touched on a variety of topics, including marriage, body acceptance, and managing the limelight. Beckham talked about her breast augmentation procedure, which she had when she was 25, in the same letter that was published by British Vogue. She said at the time, "And I should probably say, don't mess with your boobs. All those years, I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got."

5. Bella Hadid

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniele Venturelli

Bella Hadid spoke candidly to Vogue about having cosmetic surgery when she was a teenager, saying she now regrets it. She told Vogue, "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it." However, she denied any other cosmetic surgery. She added, "People think I fully fucked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me."

6. Reid Ewing

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Modern Family star Reid Ewing obsesses about his looks due to body dysmorphic disorder. In a 2015 piece, Ewing discussed his experiences having cosmetic surgery on HuffPost. Ewing spoke about his first operation, which included getting a cheek implant. After that, he moved into a hotel and disappeared to avoid being seen by the media. Ewing's dysmorphia was fueled by his initial procedure's unpleasant experience, which led him to seek out other surgeries to fix the first. In an attempt to fill out his face further, he had a chin implant, but it didn't work. Ewing abstained from cosmetic operations in 2012, and it took him six months to feel comfortable enough to consult a doctor.

7. Tara Reid

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Weeks

Tara Reid alleged that having liposuction and breast implants disfigured her and hurt her career. As per CBS News, she revealed, "My stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing. I had a hernia, this huge bump next to my belly button. As a result, I couldn't wear a bikini. I lost a lot of work." Reid was left 'devastated' by the public exposure of her botched breasts from a 2004 red carpet fiasco at Diddy's 35th birthday celebration, in addition to losing her job. She added, "When I realized it, I cried and begged the photographers not to print it, but it was everywhere... I was on the websites as having the ugliest boobs in the world."

8. Linda Evangelista

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Massey

Linda Evangelista was well-known, but she vanished after having a treatment called CoolSculpting, which left her physique scarred. The process has the advantage of being noninvasive since it freezes and destroys fat cells without requiring an incision, as liposuction does. But alas, Evangelista got the short straw since the surgery has a rate of fewer than 1% of patients developing paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH). She confessed to People, "I tried to fix it myself, thinking I was doing something wrong ... I got to where I wasn't eating at all. I thought I was losing my mind."

