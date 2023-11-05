8 Funny and Noteworthy Things Donald Trump Did During His Presidency

8 Funnily Noteworthy Times from Donald Trump's Presidency

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Former President Donald Trump has been in the limelight for the tumultuous legal battles that he’s currently in. From being indicted four times in a row to being impeached twice, this former president has been through the wringer. He doesn’t seem to be letting legal troubles stop him from pushing forward for the upcoming 2024 presidential election, which is soon approaching. Trump and his campaigning team are busy garnering support and funds for the same moment and are passionately working towards it. However, apart from the political campaigns, speeches, debates, and even the campaign ads, Trump has been known to have some hilarious moments in the past. Take a look at the best hilarious moments from the former president’s life that may perhaps be considered comical, reports Womenio.

1. The 'Wet' Hurricane

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Hurricanes are truly deemed nature's natural furies and cleansers, given they're a furious storm incarnate. With high-pressure winds and chilling rain, it's nearly impossible to venture outside in a hurricane. Across the world, there are a myriad of records concerning natural disasters. For instance, Hurricane Florence laid waste to a large chunk of the US. Now, while Trump wasn't exactly wrong about the gravitas, he may have been slightly off in delivering his actual thoughts. In 2018, as per ABC News reports the former President reportedly stood right in front of the White House and said that it was "one of the wettest we've ever seen, from the standpoint of water." A truly bewildering statement indeed.

2. His Affinity Towards Social Media which Got Him Banned

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ben Gabbe

Trump is known for his blunt expression of thoughts on social media platforms, and he reportedly loves the platforms. He’d often post his thoughts on platforms like X and Instagram, without a filter, and be candid about them. However, sometimes those thoughts may have gone against the platform guidelines. For instance, in 2015, the former President claimed, “I have this thing called Twitter and Facebook, which is amazing. It’s like owning The New York Times without the losses.” This subtle burn to the publication is perhaps just one of the many such comments that eventually ended with him getting banned from both platforms. However, recently, his account was reinstated with strict rules in place.

3. When Trump Said Soup was Better than a Brick

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Moore

Trump's coming into power was not everyone’s cup of tea, given the controversies that surrounded him. Back in 2020, he was hounded by protestors in New York who threw some rather unsavory words at the then-president. That wasn’t all they threw, though; solid, hard bricks were hurled at the former president’s office as a sign of protest. Oddly enough, they also threw in boiling soup. And so, instead of that, he made a rather bizarre statement that perhaps defied science. He claimed that soup was “better than brick”. This was because “you can’t throw a brick; it’s too heavy.” Furthermore, his defense about choosing soup over brick was even more peculiar. He said, “A can of soup, you can put some power into that, right?”

4. Positively Positive? or Positively Negative?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

COVID-19 was one of the most devastating pandemics that rocked the world. It truly brought the entire world to a standstill. However, after a united front to tackle the deadly virus, the world today has been able to co-exist and deal with it. Back when it was just at its peak, numerous celebrities and politicians were also claiming to have been affected by it. Although one may believe that either you’re positive or negative, Trump created quite a lot of confusion when he announced his diagnosis. In 2020, during a press conference, he claimed that he had “tested very positively in another sense." As if this weren’t confusing, he added, “I tested positively towards negative. So, I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative.

5. The Invention of 'Covfefe'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Eisen

Trump is known for posting perhaps confusing notes on social media concerning a wide array of topics. The former president often reflects on his press conference interactions and makes sure his followers on the platform are well-informed about his thoughts and expressions about endeavors he’s pursuing or opportunities and achievements he’s accomplished. However, on March 31, 2017, Trump said something that’s not just hilarious but goes down in history as one of the most quizzical words proposed by Trump. He said on X, formerly Twitter, “Despite the negative press covfefe.” Critics and experts remain in the unknown about the meaning of this mysterious word, which is now a meme.

6. Prince of 'Whales'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Peter Summers/

Whales are certainly the ocean's most beautiful creatures, given that they're gentle giants whose presence has dominated the oceans for eons. Who knew that maybe Trump too might ponder whales? Although there might've been a proofreading error, the former president once tweeted on X that he met the ''Prince of Whales". Technically, he'd be referring to the original Prince of 'Wales' instead. After identifying the error, Trump and his social media management team were quick to take down the post. Whether or not he thought about a whale remains unclear.

7. When He Boasted of Himself

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason LaVeris

The former president often talks about why he's a great candidate to become the next president of the United States. Apart from his political stance, he believes that one of the many reasons his supporters admire him is his charming demeanor and personality. While this has sparked quite a bit of controversy, he still allegedly stands by his statement. During a 2016 rally in Gilbert, when he was still campaigning, there was reportedly a woman who had passed out due to the heat. Trump didn't miss a chance to comment on the matter. He said playfully, "Maybe she fainted at how good-looking I am." And he added that he'd send her flowers when she got better.

8. "Do You Believe in Santa Claus?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Well, last on the list is super fitting since it'll soon be Christmas! For the Trump family, it's all about the glamorous celebration with the best decor and VIP guest list followed by some divine indulgence in great food; one moment stands out to be truly adorable and hilarious at the same time. Back in 2020, the former President released a Christmas wish from him and his wife Melania. The YouTube video featured Trump on an engaging phone call with a 7-year-old girl who went on a sweet banter with him. He finally asked her, "Are you still a believer in Santa?" He glanced at the camera slightly and said, "Cause at 7, it's marginal, right?"

