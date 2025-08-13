78-Year-Old Woman’s Facelift Results Are So Surprising Even Her Loved Ones Couldn’t Believe It

Sometimes all one needs is good food and a good facelift. Don’t trust us? Ask Deborah.

Deborah has always taken good care of herself. She has been dedicated to Yoga, skincare, Pilates, and a healthy diet. While she felt good and healthy on the inside, her outsides didn’t match it. She knew she was happy, full of energy and life, but she also saw a fatty neck and sagging skin. Her efforts to keep herself fit, happy, and optimistic were failing in front of her.

Women in Debrah’s family always had fatty necks and sagging skin, and Debrah wanted to change that. She wanted her outside to match how she felt, and that’s when she decided to undergo a major facial rejuvenation surgery.

But she didn’t take this decision lightly. Only when Debroah was confident in her health and finances did she go to Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery in Rochester, New York, to make the change.

Dr. Vito C. Quatela was her doctor. Dr. Quatela designed a customized plan that included a deep plane facelift, neck lift, brow lift, lower eyelid enhancement, fat grafting, and laser resurfacing.

The doctor made it clear that the goal was not to make her look different or change her face. The goal was to make her look refreshed so that she could feel like herself on her best day.

The surgery was between seven and eight hours long. Deborah spent 10 days recovering at the clinic’s Carriage House. She was well taken care of and closely monitored.

Just like any facial surgery, the first days weren’t glamorous. Her husband joked that she looked like she had gone “twelve rounds in the ring,” but she remained optimistic.

“I never had a moment where I thought, ‘Why did I do this?'” Deborah recalled. “I knew what was coming and I was excited for the results.”

It took almost 6 months for her face and body to be fully healed. And then, when she decided to return to her winter home in Florida, people around her, including her friends and neighbors, could feel the difference. But I couldn’t exactly tell what was different . That’s when Deborah revealed her facelift. The compliments never stopped.

“Everyone said I looked amazing and natural, like me, just better,” she said happily.

The Quatela Center has also shared Deborah’s before-and-after photos of facelift on TikTok. And that’s when the internet took notice. Her transformation video had nearly one million views, over 50,000 likes, and thousands of shares.

Online users praised the subtlety of the work. They noted that she still looked like a vibrant woman in her late 70s. There was no unnecessary pulling of the face, bigger lips that could make one look like a duck but an age appropriate facelift . She looked like herself, just more radiant and youthful.

Dr. Quatela believes Deborah’s case has resonated with people because it challenged what one has come to associate with facial uplifts.

“There’s a misconception that facelifts make you look fake or frozen,” he explained. “Done well, they should enhance natural beauty, not erase it.”

It has been two years since surgery. Deborah says her decision was about more than appearances; it was about confidence. She says that she still maintains her exercise routine. She still eats well and enjoys the boost her refreshed look gives her in social and professional settings.

“I didn’t do it for anyone else,” she said. “I did it for me. And I’m so glad I did.”

Deborah’s story is an important life lesson. It reminds everyone that aging does not mean that one must give up on feeling vibrant. No matter what one chooses- lifestyle choices or medical aesthetics, one must make decisions that help them to feel the best of their age.