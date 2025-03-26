78-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being ‘Pushed Over’ by Hotel Door at Trump’s Las Vegas Hotel, Lawsuit Alleges Fatal Injuries

A man claims that a spinning door at Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas killed his mother. Reports say that the woman was violently thrown by the revolving door.

Following an incident in which Diana Truschke from the San Francisco Bay Area was allegedly struck from behind by a rotating door at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip, Trump International Hotels is being sued for negligence in a wrongful death case.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the lawsuit claims that the door “violently” shoved her out as she was leaving, causing her to fall and hit her face.

A new lawsuit claims that an elderly woman died after being “violently ejected” from a revolving door at Trump International Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/RbCZOSAvMu — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) March 24, 2025

The lawsuit further claims that Truschke died on October 14, 2024, at the age of 78, as a result of injuries sustained in the incident that required ongoing care. Her death is said to have occurred “due to complications from her injuries” that resulted from the hotel accident.

The lawsuit seeks damages far over $15,000 to compensate for pain and suffering as well as medical and burial expenses. According to the lawsuit, Trump International Hotels failed to maintain its revolving doors in a safe operating condition in compliance with safety standards.

A hearing date has not yet been established. According to the Mirror US, a window washer sadly fell to his death while working at the hotel in 2020, leading to a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit.

The victim “was visiting the hotel as an ‘invited guest and patron of the Defendant’… As she entered the revolving door, the door sped up as it rotated and struck the woman from behind, throwing her several feet forward onto her face…” https://t.co/y5U3VTE6Nr — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) March 25, 2025

On April 11, 2008, Trump and Ruffin had an opening ceremony for the Trump Hotel Las Vegas, which officially opened on March 31, 2008. Due to buyers’ difficulties obtaining financing, just 21% of the condo units had been sold by October of that year. As of 2013, Eric Trump is in charge of overseeing the tower’s operations.

In San Mateo County, a coastal area just south of San Francisco, Diana Truschke worked as a real estate agent. According to the lawsuit, she was a guest of the 64-story Trump Hotel Las Vegas, a hotel and condominium complex located at the north end of the city’s renowned Strip that debuted in 2008.

The suit seeks damages for medical and funeral expenses, as well as damages for pain and suffering.