Donald Trump Hints at Sad News While Announcing His Victory at Golf Championship—Are His Golfing Days Over?

Over the years, Donald Trump has made it clear that he has an unshakeable and immovable love for golf. But it looks like his golfing days may have come to an end. Or at least that’s what he seems to have hinted at in a Truth Social post, in which he announced that he had won a championship at the Trump International Golf Club.

But before we get to it, here’s a brief peek into Donald Trump’s love story with golf.

Trump’s love for golf and his legacy concerning the sport is significant, as he has closely been associated with it throughout his career in real estate and his tenure as a politician. He began acquiring and constructing golf courses in 1999 and owned 17 golf courses by 2016 through his holding company, the Trump Organization. Donald Trump has used the sport as a platform to host multiple PGA and LPGA events as well.

But, Trump isn’t just a fan of the sport who indulges in it on a leisurely level. On the contrary, he has contested in numerous tournaments and reportedly has a handicap of 2.8. This claim has been disputed by some, though, most notably, sportswriter Rick Reilly, who has suggested that Donald Trump cheats in golf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metro Detroit Golfers⛳️ (@metrodetroitgolfers)

Reilly’s allegations weren’t just one-off statements. Instead, he wrote a book titled, Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, in which he details instances when Donald Trump engaged in foul play and also exaggerated his scores. An excerpt from the book serves as a scathing remark of Trump.

It reads, “He exaggerates his golf scores and his handicap for the same reason he exaggerates everything. He has to. He exhibits all the traits of a narcissistic personality disorder. People with his disorder have no conscience about it. He has no sense of morality about things. He lacks empathy towards others. He’s a very ill man. He doesn’t get that other people have rights and feelings. Other people just don’t matter to him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Solakiewicz (@realmichaelsolakiewicz)

His frequent visits to his golf courses in Florida have also been a topic of debate and criticism, as each visit costs taxpayers millions of dollars. Just for basic understanding, a 2019 report by the Government Accountability Office revealed that each of the four trips Donald Trump took to Mar-a-Lago immediately after his inauguration in 2017 cost an average of $13.6 million.

That being said, the President took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to announce that he had won a championship at the Trump International Golf Club and, in the same post, hinted that it might “probably” be his “last.” The post read, “I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor! The Awards dinner is tonight, at the Club. I want to thank the wonderful Golf Staff, and all of the many fantastic golfers, that participated in the even. Such fun!”

But does this mean that the 78-year-old will no longer be playing golf? Not really. If one were to look into the post, Trump only hinted at it being his last competitive endeavour in golf. In all likelihood, his love story with golf has many more pages left in it, as Donald Trump will be actively indulging in the sport as long as he physically can.