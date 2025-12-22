71-Year-Old Man With Brain Tumor Beaten in Unprovoked Attack — Then Saved by ‘Literal Act of God’

Jeff Zimmerman, an elderly man from Phoenix, Arizona, is having a hard time recovering after being attacked in his own neighborhood. The 71-year-old, who was already struggling with a brain tumor, was brutally beaten by someone while walking his dog.

The incident took place on December 12, 2025, when Zimmerman became the victim of an unprovoked attack by an unidentified person who was riding a bicycle in the neighborhood. The motive behind the assault is unclear.

According to People Magazine, the elderly man faced major injuries, including blows to his head. He also suffered multiple bone fractures and a bruise in his right eye.

But things could have been even worse had a couple of strangers not helped him. While the victim was being thrashed, two passersby saw him and pulled the attacker away. Zimmerman’s daughter, Kiera, has stated that her father might not have been alive had the strangers not arrived at the scene that day.

A 71-year-old man in Arizona was violently assaulted while walking his dog. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor 16 years ago. On December 13, Jeff Zimmerman was walking the family dog in his Phoenix neighborhood. Someone on a bicycle approached Zimmerman and began attacking him. pic.twitter.com/QV0gNVYmnt — N’ Cuffs (@NCuffs1) December 22, 2025

In an interview with AZFamily, Kiera said, “The fact that they were like, right place, right time is literally an act of God. Like, that’s incredible. He’s okay because of these two strangers who happen to be there at the right time.”

The Phoenix Police Department is now investigating the case, but has not yet revealed the identity or whereabouts of the suspect. Meanwhile, Zimmerman was admitted to the hospital and had to be kept under observation in the intensive care unit for four days.

The victim needed critical care owing to his brain tumor. He was later transferred to the trauma unit and is now recovering. The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to afford his treatment, as his medical costs are estimated to be more than $200,000.

Kiera seeks $40,000 in donations for his hospital care, physical therapy, and neurological and vision treatment. $34,588 has already been raised at the time of writing. She gave an update about her father’s health on the fundraiser page and disclosed that Zimmerman is in immense pain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiera Zimmerman (@kiera_zimmerman)

She wrote, “The eye injury is especially concerning because his left eye already has double vision from his brain tumor. Given his age and seriousness of his head injuries, doctors have had to monitor him extremely closely. He is in immense pain and is only at the very beginning of what will be a long and difficult recovery.”

This is not the first time that the elderly has had an encounter with the hospital. Kiera revealed that her father has faced multiple health issues ever since she was a child. However, the tragedies, including the recent episode, have not deterred Zimmerman’s spirit. He still believes in enjoying every moment of life and knows how to be brave and strong in adversity.

Kiera stated, “Despite chronic headaches, vision problems, and balance issues, he remains the funniest, craziest, most spirited soul alive. He is strong, kind, and endlessly loving. He lights up every room he enters and continues to inspire everyone around him.”

The attack happened at a time when Zimmerman was getting ready to celebrate his 72nd birthday on January 2. But he might have to spend the day in the hospital under the doctors’ care.