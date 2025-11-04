Woman, 30, Learns She Has a Brain Tumor Days Before Her Wedding – What Her Family Did Next Will Warm Your Heart

Ashley Macholz, 30, got engaged to Bryan Lewis in 2023. They wanted to take a long pause and save up for their 2026 wedding. However, fate had other plans. Macholz and Lewis were looking into venues for their big day when the unexpected happened. The bride-to-be began experiencing some unusual symptoms.

She was having difficulty hearing. She described an unusual feeling in her left ear that felt like she was “underwater.” In September, when things got intense, Macholz decided to visit an urgent care center, where she was diagnosed with a dysfunctional eustachian tube. Doctors advised her to use antihistamines and nasal sprays.

However, her sufferings didn’t end there; rather, as time went by, her hearing actually got worse. Speaking with PEOPLE, the woman said, “It felt like there was liquid sloshing around behind my eardrum. I was sleeping for at least 10 hours, and I had a constant headache.”

Then, the worst happened. One day, Ashley woke up with a swollen left ear. “It felt like a balloon,” she said. When she visited an ER in Sonora, California, doctors suspected that she might have a bone infection and conducted a CT scan.

“All of the signs were that something was incredibly wrong, but my brain was also very swollen at this point, so my detective skills weren’t functioning at their best,” the then bride-to-be said, describing how serious it felt at that moment.

Doctors then informed her that she had a brain tumor and needed immediate surgery. “My first reaction was that I didn’t believe him,” Macholz says. “It took a second, but when he told me that I should call to tell my fiancé, I finally accepted the seriousness of the situation,” Ashley told PEOPLE.

She revealed that it was that moment when her plans with Lewis changed. “With such an uncertain future and so many risks involved with brain surgery, we agreed that it was time we legally bind ourselves not only to share our special and happy moment with our family and friends, but also so that he could make decisions on my behalf on the off chance that something went wrong,” explained Ashley.

They decided to tie the knot on September 30. With less than three days left for preparation, things got “crazy.” However, they made the decision to commit to it regardless. This is where their family really came together to support them. Ashley’s sisters, Zoë and Shelbi, began looking for a wedding dress that could be shipped overnight. They even found a florist to carry out the rush order, and Shelbi even came with her camera to shoot the wedding of her dear sister.

Meanwhile, Macholz’s sister-in-law, Katie, stepped in to do her makeup. Even her father’s girlfriend, Kenzel, came to her support, finding her a bridal robe, “I Do” slippers, and a red velvet wedding cake. Then came Lewis’s childhood best friend, who got certified to be an officiant for his wedding.

Despite the short notice, about 30 close friends and family members attended, making it the happiest day of their lives despite the circumstances. Macholz said, “Our community held us up in such a time of need. It was really a beautiful feeling.” Now, when she fully recovers from her surgery, Ashley and Lewis plan to finally embark on their Japan honeymoon.